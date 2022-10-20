Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Coatesville forced to forfeit game, shakes up District 1 playoff picture
Coatesville football’s undefeated regular season is no more. Despite winning all eight games its played, Coatesville’s 38-7 win over West Chester Rustin on September 30 has been changed to a forfeit loss, due to an ineligible player on the team. The violation was self-reported by Coatesville at the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field
An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl
Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans.
'God is a Phillies fan': Philadelphia Catholic school cheers on the home team
"We do know God is a Phillies fan, so it's okay that we pray for the Phillies," said Principal Sister John Magdalen.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright reportedly joining CBS, Turner Sports as a broadcaster
Jay Wright is joining CBS. The longtime Villanova coach and Hall of Famer will join CBS and Turner Sports this season as a broadcaster, . Wright will both call games and work in-studio for CBS throughout the college basketball season, and then work in studio for the networks during the Final Four.
King of Prussia-based bat company supplies the lumber for Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies fans have gotten used to seeing two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper hit lots of big home runs. But did you know the bats that Harper has used to hit those home runs were made in Montgomery County?
slspotlight.com
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
Injuries Reported In Trenton Crash
October 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Princeton Avenue and Calhoun Street this afternoon. Trenton…
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Beloved Central Jersey Dad Of Newborn Twins Dies In Crash At 29
Beloved Central Jersey dad of newborn twins Harjot Singh died in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 29. Born in Basant Pura, Barara Haryana, India, Harjot moved to New Jersey nine years ago and lived in Princeton Junction at the time of his death, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral expenses.
Bensalem to Become New Home of Longstanding Philadelphia Manufacturer
The manufacturing company is going to call Bucks County their new home. A major manufacturer from the Philadelphia area just announced that they will be moving their operations to the Bensalem area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the major business news for the Roxborough-Manayunk Patch. Weber Display & Packaging, currently located...
Newtown Retirement Home Opens New 21-Bed Facility, Celebrates with Residents and Employees
An assisted living facility in Bucks County recently celebrated the opening of a new addition at their well-respected retirement center. Pickering Manor, located at 226 North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown, recently opened a new Memory Care center for residents of their center who are dealing with issues with memory into their later years. The 21-bed center is on the premises of their main facility.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
underthebutton.com
Emotional Scene: On-Campus Fraternity Brothers Disheartened as Their Party Overlooked by Fun Police
This past Friday was like any other at the University of Pennsylvania, with frat parties raging all hours of the night across campus. As most Penn socialites downed mixed drinks, snorted coke off of their half-naked friends, and danced the night away, those attending a certain on-campus fraternity’s “Sip the Rainbow” party did nothing of the sort.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
Here in Montgomery County, Wawa continues to evoke positive feelings. But that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Robert Costello, owner of Costello Asset Management (a close observer of local retail), said the Wawa brand generates personal feelings in the Phila. region because it started here, in nearby Folsom, Delaware County.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
Main Line Media News
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
fox29.com
Philadelphia city leaders travel to Trenton for Violence Reduction Summit
TRENTON, N.J. - In Trenton, deadly shootings are 62 percent lower this year compared to last year. There were also no deadly shootings for a 90-day period over the summer. Meanwhile, Philadelphia saw a record year of homicides and shootings in 2021. So far, there have been 430 homicides and 1,916 shootings in 2022.
