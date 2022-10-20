ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
bobcatmultimedia.com

Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School board members touring heavily damaged Lee County schools

Lee County School Board members got the opportunity to tour the more heavily damaged Lee County schools on Thursday. The district had them visit Lexington Middle School, Diplomat Middle School, Hector A. Cafferata Elementary, Gulf Elementary School, and Gulf Middle School. Lexington and Diplomat Middle are both starting with virtual...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New nonstop service to Delaware city coming to Fort Myers, Tampa

Avelo Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding in both Florida and the west coast of the state, is adding Wilmington, Delaware to its list of nonstop flights from Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport in Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington Airport, under the call letters ILG, will also become the fourth...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian

An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes

Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Bay News 9

Hertz Arena shelter closes, evacuees scramble for solutions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Walking to a job interview in donated clothes, it’s hard for Shantasia Jacob to find her smile. When Jacob left her home hours before Hurricane Ian hit, she only brought a bag of clothes and few personal items with her. She lost her home in the storm and all of her belongings. In the days following the hurricane, she found herself sleeping in the shelter at Hertz Arena and without a job.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy