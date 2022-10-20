Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
Ohio State commit Mark Fletcher runs for 184 yards in win over Naples
NAPLES, FLORIDA – Plantation-American Heritage brought its star-studded team to the west coast of Florida and did what it's done all season – beat another strong program. The Patriots controlled the line of scrimmage, never punted, and won 35-17 at Naples High. Ranked No. 3 in SBLive's statewide ...
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
Hurricane’s Ian’s impact on GC
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida around 3 p.m on Wednesday, Sept.28, carrying high winds across Cayo Costa, Fort Myers and Cape Coral. Hurricane Ian left a wake of destruction in Florida, including mass flooding and power outages as sea levels rose, leaving thousands of people to brace for the storm. Many in our GC community have family members in Florida that were in the storm’s path.
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
School board members touring heavily damaged Lee County schools
Lee County School Board members got the opportunity to tour the more heavily damaged Lee County schools on Thursday. The district had them visit Lexington Middle School, Diplomat Middle School, Hector A. Cafferata Elementary, Gulf Elementary School, and Gulf Middle School. Lexington and Diplomat Middle are both starting with virtual...
Experts: Hurricane Ian's floodwaters could lead to worse algal blooms
Will Hurricane Ian's aftermath also mean bigger algae blooms? ABC Action News spoke to experts working to answer that question in real time.
New nonstop service to Delaware city coming to Fort Myers, Tampa
Avelo Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding in both Florida and the west coast of the state, is adding Wilmington, Delaware to its list of nonstop flights from Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport in Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington Airport, under the call letters ILG, will also become the fourth...
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
In East Naples, a 10-hour wait for rescue after Ian
An East Naples couple is feeling happy to be alive after escaping into their attic to avoid 3-feet of storm surge in their Collier County house during hurricane Ian. They were in the attic for 10 hours with their bunny and cat before finally being rescued on a swamp buggy.
City says downtown Fort Myers boat clean up is 'complicated'
Three weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fox 4's Briana Brownlee went to the city to try and get answers regarding the boat clean up in Downtown Fort Myers.
‘Where do you start?’: Beloved Naples eatery aims to reopen soon despite massive damage from Ian
A popular restaurant in Naples, Florida, suffered severe damage as the result of Hurricane Ian, and the owners, like so many others across Southwest Florida, have been scrambling to pick up the pieces and begin the difficult process of rebuilding what was lost.
Testing the black muck Ian left behind in flooded homes
Ian left behind a lot of destruction but in the homes where floodwaters reached, it also left behind black muck. Many worry whether they are risking their health by cleaning up. WINK News carefully sampled some of the cakey stormwater gook and analyzed it at the FGCU Water School. As...
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Hertz Arena shelter closes, evacuees scramble for solutions
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Walking to a job interview in donated clothes, it’s hard for Shantasia Jacob to find her smile. When Jacob left her home hours before Hurricane Ian hit, she only brought a bag of clothes and few personal items with her. She lost her home in the storm and all of her belongings. In the days following the hurricane, she found herself sleeping in the shelter at Hertz Arena and without a job.
Barron Collier enters lease agreement for downtown Bonita Springs development
Bonita Springs City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Barron Collier Companies for the 5.3-acre property off Old 41 Road on both sides of the Imperial River for a future development known as Imperial Crossing. Discussing the agreement terms with Barron Collier has been in the works since July...
