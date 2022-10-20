Read full article on original website
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
cranberryeagle.com
PHOTOS: Leaves past their prime but still colorful
A majority of the leaves in Butler County are past their “best color” phase, and are now starting to fade and fall off trees in large quantities. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s fall foliage report Oct. 20, the best color for leaves this week will be found in the central and southern Appalachians and the southwestern corner of the state. Cold overnight temperatures should spur the last push of color in oak stands and southeastern forests.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelie celebrates completion of milestone in stormwater protection project
ZELIENOPLE — The first part of a four-part initiative to mitigate flooding across southwestern Butler County was recognized with a Thursday ceremony. Along with leaders from several surrounding boroughs and townships, Zelienople borough council celebrated the completion of a stormwater project on Linden Street, which is one of four components of a region-wide effort to reduce flooding spearheaded by the Lower Connoquenessing Watershed group.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Explanation given for delays on $7 million construction project in downtown Greensburg
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — 11 News got the latest on a major construction project in downtown Greensburg. This spring, we told you part of the underground parking garage at the Westmoreland County courthouse had to be closed, as it was starting to fall apart. A $7 million project was...
wvexplorer.com
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
cranberryeagle.com
About 800 coats distributed at Bundle Up Butler
Hundreds of people journeyed to Memorial Park Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, to receive winter clothing items from the Center for Community Resources. While the sunny weather and temperatures in the mid-50s meant recipients probably wouldn’t need to wear their new gear after the giveaway Friday, the organizers of Bundle Up Butler were happy to reach so many people in need.
explore venango
2022 Halloween Guide for Venango County and Surrounding Areas
A look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.
cranberryeagle.com
Spooky train display to pull into station in Zelie
A festive autumn diorama will be on display again at the Masonic Building in Zelienople this Halloween. The Model Train Club of Zelienople will present its Halloween-themed model train display on Oct. 31 during Zelienople’s Trick-or-Treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. The display will be decorated with fluorescent...
Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire. Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning. Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along...
Slippery road, speed cause of rollover crash in Mercer County
An 18-year-old man walked away from a rollover crash in Mercer County on Wednesday.
explore venango
Governor Wolf Announces $2.6MM Investment in Cranberry Mall Water Treatment Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Venango County will receive a $2,636,675 loan to construct a new 350 gallons-per-minute water filtration unit at the existing Cranberry Mall water treatment plant. This loan is part of a $236 million investment for drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
butlerradio.com
Street Sweeper And Box Truck Collide On Rt. 228
One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash Friday morning on Route 228 in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center at 10 a.m. for an accident involving a street sweeper and a box truck at the intersection of Route 228 and Adams Ridge.
wtae.com
Crews at the scene of house fire in Allegheny County
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews from several boroughs are at the scene of a house fire on the 1100 block of Toman Avenue in the City of Clairton. Fire crews along with EMS crews are trying to bring the fire under control. Crews have also requested the Allegheny County Fire Marshall respond to the scene.
ellwoodcity.org
PENNDOT Announces Country Club Bridge Replacement Project
PennDot Engineering District 11-0 will be replacing the bridge over the Connoquenessing Creek on S.R. 0065 (Mercer Road) in a project set to commence in the summer of 2025. The project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase with the expectation of starting the final design phase in early 2023.
cranberryeagle.com
1 injured after crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road, while a tow truck removed the two...
