There's so much going on with Charlize Theron's newest red carpet outfit that I couldn't even fit it all into one headline, yet she still manages to pull it off with aplomb. There's the bra-exposing sheer top, the very on-trend rosette detailing at the neckline, the voluminous skirt with a hip-high slit, and the knee-high lacy boots. Phew! That's a lot for one outfit, but leave it to Theron to make it look as easy as pie.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO