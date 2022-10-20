Read full article on original website
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
Missing East Providence toddler, father found in Pennsylvania
A 2-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from her mother's East Providence home was found in Pennsylvania late Thursday night.
CDC puts 29 Pennsylvania counties at medium COVID-19 community level. See latest data
Here’s what to know about COVID-19 cases, test positivity, hospitalizations and more in Centre County and across the commonwealth.
Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid
Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
abc27.com
RSV cases on the rise among Pennsylvania children
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An unprecedented rise in Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV) in children is overwhelming hospitals across the Commonwealth and around the country. Anyone can get the virus, but children under five and the elderly are the most likely to suffer serious complications from it. “The virus itself...
Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
Pa. man, exonerated for murder last year, is a suspect in a new murder case
A Pennsylvania man, who was exonerated for murder over a year ago, is wanted in a recent fatal shooting of a 50-year-old musician and artist. Jahmir Harris’ conviction in a 2012 killing was overturned by prosecutors. According to Philly Voice, the decision sparked criticism from the judge and the victim’s family.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Fentanyl overdose surge in Pa. to be discussed at public forum
Fix or six years ago, as the number of Pennsylvanians lost to fatal overdoses soared to more than 5,000, community forums and events focusing on the crisis were commonplace. Yet now, with overdoses surging back to the former level, such events are scarce, according to Steve Barndt, the executive directer of JFT Recovery Center.
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges
(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
buckscountyherald.com
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
worldanimalnews.com
Fosters Needed For Some 232 Domestic & Farm Animals Recently Rescued From “Inhumane”Conditions At A Farm In Pennsylvania
In another heartbreaking case of animal cruelty, 232 animals were rescued recently from a farm in Summit Township, Pennsylvania. Sadly, many deceased animals were also found in a burn pile on the back of the property. The living conditions at the property referred to as, Liz and George Farms were...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
School Bus Sliced In Half By Taco Bell Sign In Pennsylvania
A school bus crashed into a Taco Bell sign— slicing it in half— in western Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say. The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills around 9:34 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. "A pole sliced through the bus, causing...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
