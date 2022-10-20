ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

RSV cases on the rise among Pennsylvania children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An unprecedented rise in Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV) in children is overwhelming hospitals across the Commonwealth and around the country. Anyone can get the virus, but children under five and the elderly are the most likely to suffer serious complications from it. “The virus itself...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Jail officials across Pennsylvania sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds

A statewide survey of county jails by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism revealed many facilities admit they are not equipped for the growing mental health crisis. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges

(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
NICHOLS, NY
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy