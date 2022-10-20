Read full article on original website
Black Makeup Artists on Championing Diversity and Pay Equality in the Industry
When I first learned that celebrity makeup artists Amber Amos and Brittany Whitfield teamed up for a podcast, I could barely contain my excitement. Individually, both are extremely talented makeup artists with diverse portfolios of work with both beauty brands and celebrity clientele, but together, they're a genuine powerhouse duo with a lot of industry tea to spill. After binging the first four episodes of The A&B Conversation, I quickly realized that this was going to be a new favorite podcast of mine.
H&M Just Dropped a $50 Version of the Controversial Shoes Every Celeb Is Wearing
It seems like sky-high platform pumps have been everywhere lately. From red carpets to runways to Cannes to cobblestone streets, celebs like Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, and Florence Pugh are all-in on the extremely elevated footwear trend popularized by brands like Valentino and Versace. The exaggerated six-inch heels have made the shoes a bit controversial, but that hasn't stopped celebs from wearing them nonstop.
Olivia Wilde Wore a Completely Sheer Crystal Gown on the Red Carpet
Forget the Oscars—this weekend's Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was Hollywood's chicest event of the year. For proof, just see Olivia Wilde's look for the evening, which includes a full feathered trim, shoulder pads, and a completely sheer crystal exterior. Despite...
Charlize Theron Just Wore a Hip-High Slit and Fishnet Tights on the Red Carpet
There's so much going on with Charlize Theron's newest red carpet outfit that I couldn't even fit it all into one headline, yet she still manages to pull it off with aplomb. There's the bra-exposing sheer top, the very on-trend rosette detailing at the neckline, the voluminous skirt with a hip-high slit, and the knee-high lacy boots. Phew! That's a lot for one outfit, but leave it to Theron to make it look as easy as pie.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
9 Styling Tricks That Make My Fall Outfits Noticeably More Chic
Dressing for fall is where I thrive. I live for the season where I can style cozy sweaters and open-toe sandals in sartorial harmony. There’s unquestionably a thrill of putting together an autumn ensemble which is why I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for fresh outfit inspiration—whether its on the runways, from street style photography, on Instagram, or my personal favorite—Zara. (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited Zara’s app and promptly screen-shotted a slew of styled looks in a frenzy of inspiration.)
I Hate to Tell You This, But These 7 Handbag Trends Are on Their Way Out
I know the saying goes "diamonds are forever," but forget diamonds. In my mind, handbags are forever. All you have to do is know when to hang some styles up for a few seasons in favor of other, fresher-feeling alternatives. (To keep their shape, stuff them with newspaper before sending them to storage for the time being.)
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore a Full-On Catsuit to Dinner, and We Can't Stop Staring
Is there a chic new cat burglar in town? Nope, that's just actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross's latest spotlight-stealing look. Clad in a head-to-toe black catsuit (gloves and shoes included) paired with silver Balenciaga sunglasses and the brand's Hourglass XS Handbag With Rhinestones, Ross posted several shots of the outfit to her Instagram with the caption "it was a future party"—to which Ross's stylist, Karla Welch, commented, "This is the future I'm into."
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
Bella Hadid Wore a Major 2023 Accessory Trend In a Way That's Puzzling and Cool
Trend queen Bella Hadid is at it again, this time with a 2023 trend that's actually quite classic. I love it when classic items become trendy, so I was thrilled to see that belts of all kinds flooded the S/S 23 runways. But the best pairing of them all (in my opinion, at least) is jeans with a classic leather belt in brown or black, and Hadid seems to fully agree. She wore not one, but two belts with jeans earlier this week. That's right, she wore one through the loops of her baggy low-rise jeans and the other below it around her hips. On paper, you wouldn't think that this styling makes much sense, let alone works, but for what it's worth, Hadid certainly pulled it off.
Victoria Beckham Just Made Leggings Look Posh With These Unexpected Shoes
Victoria Beckham doesn't always wear leggings, but when she does, she makes them look impossibly cool. I'm used to seeing Beckham in her signature midi dresses and skirts, but she was just photographed in New York City wearing classic black leggings. She nixed sneakers in favor of pointy-toe stiletto boots,...
I Wore This Cult-Favorite Nail Polish for 5 Days—Here Are My Uncensored Thoughts
If there's one thing to know about me, it's that I don't think I've had bare nails since I was under 10 years old. I've been religiously painting my nails and getting them done from a very young age. When I was a kid, it was a fun way to bond with my mom, and it quickly turned into something that I just felt incomplete without.
I'm Allergic to Tackiness—15 Glitter Lipsticks That Meet My High Standards
There are two types of people in the world: those that love glitter and those who despise it. Personally, I'm a huge fan and have been for as long as I can remember. That said, I do understand why some don't like to work with glitter when it comes to makeup. Fallout can be downright annoying (think eye shadow) and removing it can be a pain as well. Luckily, there are a wealth of makeup options formulated to dispel all the things we've grown to hate about glitter, especially in the lipstick genre. Oh, and if you think shimmering lips are tacky, think again!
I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order
I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
A French Girl Walks Into Nordstrom—11 Items She’d Buy (And 11 She Wouldn’t)
Ah, two subjects we love to talk about—French-girl style and Nordstrom! While the two subjects don't usually coincide—as of now, there are no Nordstrom locations in France—we like to keep things hypothetical (and fun!) over here so today we’re bring you our ultimate French-inspired guide of what our Parisian fashion friends are likely to buy should they ever find themselves across the pond and wandering into a Nordstrom—along with the items they would likely say, non, merci to.
I Might as Well Have a PhD in Glossy Skin—Tips for the Most Luminous Complexion
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of cool fashion people, editors, makeup artists, hairstylists, and aestheticians—all the people we trust the most. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
I Love Trendy Pieces With a Bit of Edge—These Finds Sum Up My Fall Aesthetic
From barely-there, seductive sheer pieces to oversize leather jackets, edgy aesthetics are leading the charge this fall on and off the runways. Every flavor of style has its moment (nineties minimalism ruled last year, and the timeless-leaning clean-girl aesthetic had its shining moment earlier in the spring), but the pendulum has finally swung over to experimental, "rough around the edges" fashion. The profile of fall 2022 edginess entails lots of leather and skin-exposing tops, with a touch of Y2K nostalgia, and street style pros like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have embraced the look in full force. Consider me sold.
6 Tricks for Healthy Hair This Fall, According to a Top Colorist
The start of a new season usually inspires a refresh in various areas of your life—from switching out your closet to cleaning out your pantry to revamping your beauty look. And if you're anything like me, this also applies to your haircare routine. After months of UV rays, salty ocean water and chlorine, my strands have seen better days. All of my summer fun has left my hair looking and feeling a bit dull and dried out, a far cry from my ideal hair situation.
Madonna Just Wore Highly Controversial Platform Crocs by Balenciaga—Thoughts?
Lest we forget, Madonna reminded us once again that she is the quintessential material girl, and we are still living in a material world. The music icon has been experimenting with her personal style as of late, showing off different looks on her Instagram. Recently, Madonna was spotted wearing the controversial shoes of the moment: the Balenciaga Crocs.
