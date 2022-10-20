Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
breezynews.com
Whippets Defeat Trojans in Meridian
The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale and played the Trojans in Friday night’s football spectacular. Our home team took off and didn’t slow down for the whole first half. 24-0. The Trojans finally got a little bit of traction in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. Final score 31-14.
WDAM-TV
Unbeaten Jackson State holds off Campbell, 22-14
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jackson State University made Homecoming 2022 a happy memory for Tiger football fans. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 233 yards and a touchdowns as unbeaten JSU held off Campbell University, 22-14, Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (7-0) saw running backs J.D. Martin...
WDAM-TV
JSU homecoming festivities continue ahead of big matchup
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s homecoming week for THEE Jackson State University. Thousands of people are flocking to the capital city ahead of the big football game against Campbell University set for Saturday. The large crowd is also having a positive financial ripple effect on the metro and continued the week-long party at the yard fest.
WLBT
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
WDAM-TV
Meet Jake Lange, from walk-on to Southern Miss hero
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - At one point during Southern Miss’ homecoming matchup against Arkansas State, the Red Wolves were up 19-7 and had a 95% chance of winning. To say mounting a comeback for the Golden Eagles was feasible would have been a controversial opinion, especially if you were in M.M. Roberts Stadium surrounded by frustrated Southern Miss fans.
Kedarius Wade, Callaway move to 7-1 with 28-18 win over Holmes County Central
JACKSON — The question coming into Thursday night's showdown between Callaway and Holmes County Central was how the Chargers would respond to their first loss of the season. The answer: pretty well. Behind a consistent rushing attack and a bend-but-don't-break defense, the Chargers got past Holmes ...
WAPT
Mega Stars come to Jackson for JSU's Homecoming Game
JACKSON, Miss. — Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and more made the trip to the City of Jackson to see Jackson State take on Campbell for homecoming. JSU won 22-14 as they got support from some hip-hop icons.
Jackson State-Campbell Live Game Thread
Campbell Fighting Camels battle the Jackson State Tigers during Homecoming in Week 8.
Jackson State Football Stars Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Shilo Sanders Sign NIL with Actively Black
Global sportswear brand Actively Black announced a new collective of new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with Jackson State University football stars Travis Hunter, and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/21
GMA’s Strahan was at JSU on Friday, Oct. 21, to talk with Head Football Coach Deion Sanders and highlight JSU’s homecoming celebration. Hattiesburg Clinic hosts 19th annual ADHD and Related Concerns Conference. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT. |. Medical professionals from across the region gathered...
Vicksburg Post
Murder account ‘Deer Creek Drive’ has special Vicksburg connection
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, Beverly Lowry, author of “Deer Creek Drive,” will have a book signing at Lorelei Books, 1103 Washington St., with free refreshments offered. The nonfiction work by Lowry recounts the brutal Leland murder in 1948 of Idella Thompson by her daughter Ruth...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
mageenews.com
Jane Magnum Hederman Named MC Alumna of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. MC Board of Trustees Secretary to Receive Alumna of the Year Award at Homecoming. An active member of the Mississippi College...
WDAM-TV
From troubled past to success, Dr. Tommie Mabry works to inspire youth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overcoming obstacles - one Mississippi man uses his troubled past to show young people how to create a successful future. Motivator, educator, author, father and husband are all hats Tommie Mabry, Ph.D., wears daily. Coming from a rough start, Mabry believes young people need role models, not critics.
WAPT
GMA's Michael Strahan in Jackson ahead of Jackson State University's homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. — Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan is in the city of Jackson Friday just in time for Jackson State University's homecoming. Strahan is live Friday interviewing long-time friend Coach Deion Sanders. There will also be interviews from the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes,...
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
Mississippi man wins $206,000 with two lucky lottery tickets
A Mississippi man recently brought in two lottery tickets to the Mississippi Lottery offices and took home $206,157 in prize money. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the two winning tickets were brought in by a Hinds County man who won in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery. One ticket was worth...
WAPT
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
Man wanted for murder in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Holmes County in connection to a homicide that happened on Thursday, October 20. Officials with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department said Jeremy Gaines, 32, is wanted for the death of 31-year-old La’Tika Wade. The incident happened on Baker Road in Lexington. Investigators said Gaines may […]
Comments / 0