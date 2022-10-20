ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

1 injured after crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP — One person was injured and taken to UPMC Passavant Cranberry after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Rochester Road in Cranberry Township around 9:45 Saturday morning. Traffic was limited to one lane along Rochester Road, while a tow truck removed the two...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Street Sweeper And Box Truck Collide On Rt. 228

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash Friday morning on Route 228 in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center at 10 a.m. for an accident involving a street sweeper and a box truck at the intersection of Route 228 and Adams Ridge.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 man dead after fire tears through home in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner was called to a house fire in Clairton this morning.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is now leading an investigation after flames broke out on Toman Avenue around 8 a.m.One male, a 26-year-old along with a family dog and cat were found deceased, firefighters later said.Where and how the fire started inside the home is still unclear - our crews saw investigators still on the scene hours after the fire went out.
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

Crews at the scene of house fire in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews from several boroughs are at the scene of a house fire on the 1100 block of Toman Avenue in the City of Clairton. Fire crews along with EMS crews are trying to bring the fire under control. Crews have also requested the Allegheny County Fire Marshall respond to the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79

State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...
Tribune-Review

Man who fled faces felonies for tearing up bean field during chase by Parks Township police

Parks Township police say a man who was caught after fleeing from a traffic stop will face multiple felony charges, including two for tearing up a bean field with his car. John Jacob Kemerer, of Vandergrift was charged with two felony counts each of fleeing from police and drug possession and a count each of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, agricultural vandalism and agricultural crop destruction.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
wtae.com

Old brewery site in Smithton deemed public nuisance

SMITHTON, Pa. — Smithton Borough police filed charges this week against the owner of an old brewery site, deeming the property a public nuisance. One misdemeanor charge was filed this week against Robert McKeown, the owner of the property. According to court documents, McKeown was previously cited this year...
SMITHTON, PA
wtae.com

Woman escapes burning Allegheny County home

A woman escaped a burning home in Kennedy Township, Allegheny County, early Friday morning. The fire broke out on Brentwood Drive just after midnight. The fire chief says a woman lives in the house and was able to make it out safely. He says the inside of the house looks...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Car nearly crashes into Butler County home

One person was hurt after a car nearly crashed into a home in Callery Borough, Butler County. This happened on Mars Evan City road just after 2 a.m. The car missed going into the home by just inches. It stopped on the front porch of the home. There is no...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Thursday night on U.S. 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:32 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, on Route 322, in Canal Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Gas line struck in Mt. Lebanon

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A gas line was struck at a work site near St. Clair Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, causing the closure of Bower Hill Road. Watch video from the scene above. Mt. Lebanon police said contractors hit an 8-inch gas line at the site. Gas was turned...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County

A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Car Crashes Into Porch

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a car crashed into a house overnight. The accident happened Friday around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Mars-Evans City Road—which is about a half-mile past Marburger Road. When crews arrived they found the vehicle went off the road...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy