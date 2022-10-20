Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
HOUSTON — The driver of a Slingshot was badly hurt Saturday night when he crashed into four other vehicles on FM 529, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. He was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes near Barker Cypress Road when he lost control, according to HCSO Deputy Mohammad Amad.
fox26houston.com
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN PASSES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER IN JUNE
On June 4, 2022, just after 8:30 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable was responding to a scene running lights and siren. He was traveling westbound on North Loop 336. As he approached Longmire he had a red light and stopped to make sure the intersection was clear and was about to start moving again after observing a Toyota Tacoma which was just entering the intersection on a green light stop to yield to the deputy. It was then the deputy observed a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Carlos Antonio Garza traveling eastbound on North Loop 336. Garza completely disregarded the red light at a high rate of speed without even attempting to slow down and slammed into the Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, Cecil Loveless suffered extensive injuries and was transported to HCA Conroe, his wife Rita Loveless, who was the passenger was also seriously injured. Mr. Loveless suffered a broken leg, fractured skull, punctured lung, a torn diaphragm, broken jaw, a lacerated kidney, ruptured spleen, broken pelvis, multiple internal injuries, and a shattered shoulder and had to be given nine units of blood. His wife Rita suffered a brain bleed, a broken hip, a broken wrist, a lacerated spleen, and liver, and broken fingers, ribs, and elbows. Garza was also injured and transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There Garza attempted to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse in doing so. It was also learned he was under the influence of cannabis and had a blood-alcohol level of .259. With .08 being legally intoxicated in Texas, this was three times the legal limit. After he was released from the hospital he returned home. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Wednesday Conroe Police arrested him at his home. Garza is charged with two counts of intoxication assault. He is being held on a total of $100,000 bond. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Mr. Loveless who was still hospitalized passed. Rita Loveless remains in serious condition. On July 15, 2022, Garza was given a $20,000 bond on each charge of intoxication assault. However, on August 3, 2022, he was re-arrested and remains in the Montgomery County Jail. He could now face a charge of intoxication manslaughter. This was not the first DWI for Garza who just turned 35 last week. On October 9, 2010, he was charged with his first DWI for which he was given 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. Then on March 23, 2014, he was arrested for his second DWI. He again served 3-days in the Montgomery County Jail. On June 30, 2018, he was again arrested, this time for possession of marijuana. For that, he was given 9-months of probation. That probation was revoked just 6-months later due to a new charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in Harris County and failing to complete a drug offender class. The weapon charge was dismissed. In June 2019 his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 15-days in the Montgomery County Jail.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIFE SAYS THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JURY IN NEW CANEY “59 MARINE” MURDER
Just after 10 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 night a call to Montgomery County 911 came in in reference to shots fired at US 59 Marine on US 59 at Payne Road in New Caney. The location is of 59 Marine, a boat repair business. Units arrived on the scene to find a female victim, identified as Tina Louise Cappa, 52, the bookkeeper for the business, shot and deceased in a mobile home. Jimmy Don Lane, a resident there was taken into custody but later transported to Houston Northeast Hospital with a medical issue. Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene units were just finishing the Woodlands shooting scene when they were called to New Caney. It was close to 3 am before a search warrant for the property was acquired. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon, who responded to the scene, a call was made earlier in the evening Friday for shots fired disturbance. When deputies arrived they were unable to find anybody. When the second call came in they were able to locate a 55-year-old male on the property. That was when they discovered the body of the female. Ligon said a shotgun was used. On Friday a Montgomery County Jury sentenced Lane to Life in prison on the charge of Murder. The jury had a range of punishments from 5 years to 99 years or Life in Prison. Lane will be eligible for parole in 30 years. Lane was represented by Conroe Attorney Mike Valdez who was court-appointed.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A Humble teenager is charged with murder after his mother’s body was found in the trunk of his car following a chase in Nebraska. Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from their home in Humble last week. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains found in the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN SPLENDORA
A manhunt is in progress on County Road 3704. This after an earlier pursuit. The suspects jumped out and shot at officers. One is in custody. The other suspect is white or Hispanic, gray shorts, a blue sweater, and a T-shirt. The helicopter is overhead, dogs are on the ground. Please stay indoors, if you have keys in your vehicle lock the vehicle and remove the keys. The suspect was last seen on 3704B going East into the woods after confronting a homeowner.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
At least 1 dead in triple shooting on Fondren near Bissonnet, HPD says
Police fixed their investigation on a gas station in southwest Houston, where two other people were injured Friday.
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
Tow truck driver wanted in aggravated kidnapping of girlfriend
Police are searching for a man whose girlfriend says forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
fox26houston.com
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL
Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in possible drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two...
mocomotive.com
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Murder
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Staples St. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured (a 2011-2013 Honda Civic) occupied by the unknown suspect(s) drive into the location. The suspect(s) exited their vehicle and began shooting at the victim striking them multiple times. Sadly, the victim died as a result of the injuries they sustained, and the suspect’s vehicle fled in an unknown direction of travel.
mocomotive.com
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
Search ends for man wanted in wife's shooting at child's bus stop
Deputies made the callout to find Moises Huerta after shots were fired in front of his 11-year-old daughter.
