Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
The Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are the moment. Period. Sure, the style has been around for years, but the silhouette continues to rise in popularity this fall. This is in large part thanks to the abundance of fresh options in the F/W 22 collections (ahem, Miu Miu) and the celeb endorsements (looking at you, Kendall Jenner). While flats truly work with just about any pant, dress, or skirt style, there’s a specific denim trend the fashion crowd is wearing with their favorite ballet flats. Yep, it’s all about relaxed and baggy jeans.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
These Are the Only Fall Trends I'm Actually Shopping This Year
We're deep into fall, and I'm afraid if I don't savor the moment, the opportunity to wear the trends I've been looking forward to all year will pass me by. I'm a big fall girl, but not in the pumpkin-spice, cozy-knits way—I'm more into the distressed-leather-jacket and tall-rider-boots vibe. I live in Los Angeles, so I usually don't get to wear these pieces until the middle of October. Luckily, in this in-between time, I can turn to Macy's to help me curate the best fall wardrobe.
9 Styling Tricks That Make My Fall Outfits Noticeably More Chic
Dressing for fall is where I thrive. I live for the season where I can style cozy sweaters and open-toe sandals in sartorial harmony. There’s unquestionably a thrill of putting together an autumn ensemble which is why I’m always keeping my eyes peeled for fresh outfit inspiration—whether its on the runways, from street style photography, on Instagram, or my personal favorite—Zara. (I can’t tell you how many times I’ve visited Zara’s app and promptly screen-shotted a slew of styled looks in a frenzy of inspiration.)
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Nordstrom—These Affordable Items Are the Chicest
My friend recently texted me that she received a $250 gift card from Nordstrom as a present. She often enjoys it when I make shopping edits for her (which comes with the territory as a fashion editor), so she asked if I’ve seen anything at Nordy that would be worth adding to her wardrobe. Naturally, I had a range of items bookmarked from market research.
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
The Fall 2022 Starter Pack: The 8 Trends Your Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
Welcome to the Starter Pack series, a Who What Wear column that dives deep into the seasonal trends everyone's talking about. We've been keeping track of the fall trends to know for quite some time, but the new season is in full swing, making it more exciting to shop for them. While it's fun to peruse knits and boots in August, the crisp October weather is what we need to properly make my autumnal purchases. You may have dozens of trends on your mind, but our Starter Pack series is here to narrow them down. If you're new here, this series is for gathering the fresh trends that the fashion set will be wearing IRL, rather than a runway-only focus.
thezoereport.com
This Fall I’m Swapping My Cropped Cardigans For Easy & Elegant Dusters
In my opinion, there are two types of dressers in the fashion industry: First, those who revel in the weird intricacies of putting clothing together. They work wardrobe magic like turning scarfs into tops, and tops into skirts, and somehow manage to make the whole undertaking look effortless and cool. Then, there are people like me who also want to look effortless and cool, but really have no time or desire to fuss around trial and error in front of the mirror every morning. We rely on easy, very specific outfit formulas to get ready, with a few key pieces doing the heavy lifting. My favorites of the moment? Duster cardigans and coats.
UGG Season Is Here! The 9 Best UGG Boots, Booties & Platforms to Buy for Fall
It’s that time of year again: UGG season is finally here! Dua Lipa showed off the pierced UGGs on Instagram last week, and Keke Palmer announced the official start of UGG season with a hilarious video posted to Instagram on Sept. 22. “It’s bright outside, the birds are chirping, and you want to know why? It’s UGG season, honey,” Palmer proclaimed in the video. The Nope star has owned over 50 pairs of Uggs, she recently revealed to People magazine. “UGG reflect my personal style a lot — I think it reflects on everybody’s personal style because it’s universal.” Celebrities...
We Found the $40 Amazon Sandals Mary-Kate Olsen Loves
We can't remember a time when Mary-Kate Olsen wasn't a style icon. From their early days as Michelle Tanner on Full House to their roles in early aughts classics like New York Minute and Holiday in the Sun, Mary-Kate and her twin sister and co-founder of The Row, Ashley, have always been ones to watch.
I'm Going on a Fall Getaway, and These Are the Chic Items in My Carry-On
Every fall, I look forward to escaping from the city and heading to Upstate New York. I can put on Red (Taylor's Version), pack my favorite fuzzy socks and the coziest pieces from my fall collection, and have a little getaway to see the leaves changing, drink wine with friends, and enjoy being outside before it gets too cold. I've already gone upstate once this fall, and unfortunately, it was raining the entire time. This weekend, a few friends and I are making up for it and taking a short trip to Hudson Valley for a do-over. When traveling, I have to have all of my essentials with me. My packing list may be a little longer than others, but what can I say? I like what I like. I keep travel sizes of everything now, and it has been a total game changer for me, so I've rounded up some of the things that I can't travel without. From great beauty products and makeup bags to clothing items and shoes, this list is a guide to almost everything you'll need when taking a quick weekend away. What's even better is that most of these items are on the affordable side, which is always a win.
The Celeb-Approved Airport Outfit Everyone Will Wear for the Rest of 2022
When it comes to travel outfits, comfort is one thing that is always top of mind when I'm getting dressed. That often means that my looks have revolved around leggings and sweatpants because it simply doesn't get more comfortable than that. Recently, though, I've been feeling inspired to get dressed in airport outfits that feel more polished but still have the elements of comfort I've grown used to when wearing loungewear.
Are Hunter's Famous Rain Boots Worth the Splurge? I Put the Shoes to the Test
I've been on the hunt for a good rain boot for years now, and as an Arizona native, I can't help but see the irony in a desert dweller adamantly looking for a quality pair of rain boots, of all things, to add to her closet. But with my travels often leading me to lusher, greener, and admittedly rainier climates, I discovered that I truly required a "go-anywhere" shoe that could provide consistency, even when the weather was anything but.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0