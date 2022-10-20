Congratulations to Mt. Vernon Rams Football! The team is this week’s WMIX Sports/Josh Finley Country Financial Ram of the Week! The Rams beat Centralia 35-7 on Friday, Oct. 14, at Ken Hunt Stadium! The Ram victory, along with a Marion win over Carbondale, forced a four-way tie for the South Seven Conference Championship (shared also with Centralia and Cahokia)! ANNNNNNDDDDD (sic) because they allowed the fewest total points in games involving those four schools, they were recognized as the conference champion receiving the automatic playoff berth by the IHSA! What a week for Mt. Vernon Rams Football! Congratulations!

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO