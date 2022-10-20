ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Lions wrap up unbeaten regular season by routing Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Senior running back Bryce Smith scored five first half touchdowns helping the Carterville Lions wrap up their first unbeaten regular season since 2014 with a 49-7 win at Harrisburg. The Bulldogs could’ve clinched a playoff spot with a win. Instead, they finish the regular season 5-4, but...
CARTERVILLE, IL
WMIX Sports Rams of the Week: Rams Football – October 21, 2022

Congratulations to Mt. Vernon Rams Football! The team is this week’s WMIX Sports/Josh Finley Country Financial Ram of the Week! The Rams beat Centralia 35-7 on Friday, Oct. 14, at Ken Hunt Stadium! The Ram victory, along with a Marion win over Carbondale, forced a four-way tie for the South Seven Conference Championship (shared also with Centralia and Cahokia)! ANNNNNNDDDDD (sic) because they allowed the fewest total points in games involving those four schools, they were recognized as the conference champion receiving the automatic playoff berth by the IHSA! What a week for Mt. Vernon Rams Football! Congratulations!
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Rams hand Aces first loss in regular season finale

MT. CARMEL — The Mt. Vernon Rams walked into renovated Riverview Stadium in Mt. Carmel on Friday night with nothing to lose and walked off the new turf a 34-33 winner in double overtime over the 3A state ranked Golden Aces. The loss not only dashed hopes of an undefeated regular season for Mt. Carmel, but it snapped the Aces’ 25-game regular season winning streak.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Rangers roll to Senior Night win over A-J

BENTON – In the seeming blink of an eye, the high football season hit the final game of the regular season. The Benton Rangers rolled to their eighth straight win, a 55-14 victory over Anna-Jonesboro on Senior Night at Tabor Field. The Rangers and Wildcats have had a non-conference...
BENTON, IL
Record fish caught in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close

Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
ILLINOIS STATE
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash on southern Illinois highway

A 31-year-old woman from Marion died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on a southern Illinois highway, according to authorities. Illinois State Police had not released the woman’s name as of Saturday afternoon because her family had not been notified, the agency said. It provided preliminary investigative details in a news release.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
PERRYVILLE, MO

