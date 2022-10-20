Read full article on original website
section618.com
Lions wrap up unbeaten regular season by routing Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — Senior running back Bryce Smith scored five first half touchdowns helping the Carterville Lions wrap up their first unbeaten regular season since 2014 with a 49-7 win at Harrisburg. The Bulldogs could’ve clinched a playoff spot with a win. Instead, they finish the regular season 5-4, but...
section618.com
WMIX Sports Rams of the Week: Rams Football – October 21, 2022
Congratulations to Mt. Vernon Rams Football! The team is this week’s WMIX Sports/Josh Finley Country Financial Ram of the Week! The Rams beat Centralia 35-7 on Friday, Oct. 14, at Ken Hunt Stadium! The Ram victory, along with a Marion win over Carbondale, forced a four-way tie for the South Seven Conference Championship (shared also with Centralia and Cahokia)! ANNNNNNDDDDD (sic) because they allowed the fewest total points in games involving those four schools, they were recognized as the conference champion receiving the automatic playoff berth by the IHSA! What a week for Mt. Vernon Rams Football! Congratulations!
section618.com
Rams hand Aces first loss in regular season finale
MT. CARMEL — The Mt. Vernon Rams walked into renovated Riverview Stadium in Mt. Carmel on Friday night with nothing to lose and walked off the new turf a 34-33 winner in double overtime over the 3A state ranked Golden Aces. The loss not only dashed hopes of an undefeated regular season for Mt. Carmel, but it snapped the Aces’ 25-game regular season winning streak.
section618.com
Rangers roll to Senior Night win over A-J
BENTON – In the seeming blink of an eye, the high football season hit the final game of the regular season. The Benton Rangers rolled to their eighth straight win, a 55-14 victory over Anna-Jonesboro on Senior Night at Tabor Field. The Rangers and Wildcats have had a non-conference...
Illinois high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get live IHSA football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 Illinois high school football season kicks off across the state
Powerball jackpot climbs to $508 Million in Illinois
The Illinois Powerball Lottery Jackpot reaches a life-changing amount.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
AOL Corp
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash on southern Illinois highway
A 31-year-old woman from Marion died in a three-vehicle crash Friday on a southern Illinois highway, according to authorities. Illinois State Police had not released the woman’s name as of Saturday afternoon because her family had not been notified, the agency said. It provided preliminary investigative details in a news release.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Illinois teen collapses, dies during choir solo
Daniel Moshi was performing a solo with the Illinois All State Honors Show Choir when he collapsed. WMAQ's Christian Farr reports.Oct. 19, 2022.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
