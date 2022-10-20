Read full article on original website
Summers combines to score 4 TDs; Sharpsville ends their skid
Caullin Summers ran in three touchdowns and also passed for another in Sharpsville's victory.
Ethen Knox Watch: Oil City (Pennsylvania) running back chasing high school football national records
The junior Oil City standout running back could break two national records this season
Four Takeaways From Pitt's Rout of Clarion
The Pitt Panthers debuted a retooled roster in a blowout win over Clarion.
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
Go Ape closing in North Park
ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Go Ape zipline and adventure park in North Park is closing. Go Ape's treetop attraction next to the lake has obstacle courses up to 40 feet in the air, Tarzan swings and ziplines. A banner on Go Ape's website said this will be the last season for its Pittsburgh location.An Allegheny County spokesperson said Go Ape wanted to expand operations but the park is landlocked so the company is looking for other opportunities. As of Thursday night, the last available date to book a Treetop Adventure at North Park was Sunday, Nov. 13. "We are sorry to see them go and have really enjoyed our partnership with them," the county spokesperson said. Go Ape's website says it has parks in twelve states. Pittsburgh is currently the only Pennsylvania location.
Best Day Trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Planning to spend extra time in Allegheny County? Add the best day trips from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, into your itinerary! Discover plenty of activities for nature lovers, history buffs, and families around an hour away from bustling downtown Pittsburgh. Experience Cleveland’s rock and roll culture, or find endless outdoor activities from...
She’s a big girl now: Rehabbed steel mill eagle Rosie released with a 7-foot wingspan
A young bald eagle from a U.S. Steel mill near Pittsburgh that was missing all of its primary flight feathers on one wing is flying the skies of Crawford County. On Thursday, officials from Tamarack Wildlife Center, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and U.S. Steel released Rosie after she was “imped” with new flight feathers and underwent 3.5 months of rehabilitation.
Years Ago | October 20th
Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1972 | Fifty years ago, Youngstown Mayor Jack C. Hunter became the 10,000th Mahoning Valley resident to purchase a copper bracelet engraved with the name of an American GI missing in Vietnam. Bruce Zoldan, center director of the Youngstown district of Voices in Vital America, and Lt. Mike Glynn, commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Training Center in Youngstown, presented the bracelet to Hunter.
Hubz Kitchen, with 25 varieties of fries, to open in former Ida’s place in Lower Burrell
Hubz Kitchen, renowned for its cheesesteak hoagies and 25 varieties of french fries, will open in early November at the site of the former Gigi’s Place and Ida’s restaurant at 2803 Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. Hubz already is well-known in the city, as it operated out of...
Special corn maze provides sensory-friendly experience
In Mercer, there is a unique Corn Maze inclusive for everyone.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
2 Pa. cities perfect for vampires, finds study
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
PHOTOS: Leaves past their prime but still colorful
A majority of the leaves in Butler County are past their “best color” phase, and are now starting to fade and fall off trees in large quantities. According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s fall foliage report Oct. 20, the best color for leaves this week will be found in the central and southern Appalachians and the southwestern corner of the state. Cold overnight temperatures should spur the last push of color in oak stands and southeastern forests.
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
Injured West Mifflin bald eagle released after getting new feathers
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A young bald eagle that was injured when she fell out of her nest earlier this summer is soaring once more. Back in June, Rosie the Riveter took a tumble from her nest near the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin. She was spotted on the live webcam and rescuers went out to help her.At the Tamarack Wildlife Center, she was found to be missing all her primary flight feathers on one wing. The damaged feathers were replaced with donor flight feathers through a process called "imping." After more than three months of rehab, all the hard work...
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Street Sweeper And Box Truck Collide On Rt. 228
One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash Friday morning on Route 228 in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center at 10 a.m. for an accident involving a street sweeper and a box truck at the intersection of Route 228 and Adams Ridge.
