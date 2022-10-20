Read full article on original website
Badgers blank Beavers on LaBahn Arena’s birthday
MADISON, Wis — A decade and a day after Wisconsin and Bemidji State played the first game in LaBahn Arena, the two programs dropped the puck again on Thursday night. And the Badgers wasted no time in lighting the lamp. Vivian Jungels got the party started not even 2 minutes into the first period and it was all over after that.
UW-Platteville knocks off UW-Whitewater to bring home Miner’s Axe
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Miner’s Axe is staying in Platteville. UW-Platteville knocked off UW-Whitewater on Saturday, 17-13, in the annual George Chryst Memorial Bowl. It’s the first time since 2004 that the Pioneers have beaten the Warhawks. It was...
No. 1 Waunakee rolls past Sheboygan North 39-14
Top-ranked Monroe moves on to Level 2 with 49-20 win over Portage
Judith Ann Riggleman
Merrimac- Judith Ann Riggleman of Merrimac, WI, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born on February 28, 1943, in Minnesota to Linford Ralph Hanson and Evelyn Irene (Edwards). She married Richard Dale Riggleman on October 5, 1963, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Peter G. Fedele
MADISON – Peter G. Fedele, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born in Madison on March 14, 1940, to Sam and Mary (Stassi) Fedele. Pete married his high school sweetheart, the late Betty Kraskey, and together they had four children. On February 15, 1975, he married Sharon Pivett, celebrating 40 years together, who preceded him in death on March 23, 2015.
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
MIDDLETON – Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wis. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wis., the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wis., lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Penn., and most recently resided in Verona, Wis. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Robert (Bob) L. Gade
Robert (Bob) L. Gade was called to his heavenly home on October 18, 2022. Bob was born on June 11, 1941, in Reedsburg, WI to Martin and Adeline (Frommung) Gade. He attended grades 1-8 in a one-room country school near Reedsburg and was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg, WI. Bob graduated from Webb High in 1959. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps receiving the distinguished marksman medal and serving on an air crash and rescue crew.
Philip Dean Overton
MADISON – Philip D. “Phil” Overton passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, after a long battle with congestive heart failure and recent diagnosis of a rare cancer. He was cared for at home by his devoted wife, Carol, children and grandchildren. Phil was the oldest child...
Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen
FITCHBURG – Patricia Y. “Pat” Allen, age 90, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at DeForest Place. She was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Kenmore, N.Y., the daughter of John Hubbard and Mabel (Nesbitt) Young. Pat graduated from Kenmore High School in New...
Emily M. “Em” Oyan
MADISON / CROSS PLAINS – Emily M. “Em” Oyan, age 43, of Cross Plains, passed away unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was able to give the gift of life by being an organ donor. Em was...
Yolanda “Yo” M. Kusrow
Yolanda “Yo” M. Kusrow, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam. Yolanda was born in Chicago, IL on September 25, 1948 to Louis and Stella (Ziomek) Zito. She was married to Steven Kusrow on July 27, 1991 in Columbus, WI. Yolanda worked at various jobs such as Ricks’, Parkside Chiropractic, Bone and Joint Surgery, REM, and various other part-time jobs, because she could not have just 1. Yolanda was known as “Yo”, “YoYo”, “Grandma YoYo”, “YoYo Yolanda”, Nana and Mom. Yolanda loved her family more than anything in the world. She was the happiest when her family was all together. She always told us she loved us “as big as the world”. She spoiled her grandchildren every chance she had and found creative ways to entertain them. She made sure to spend time with each individual grandchild so they could have a “Nana and Papa Day”. Yolanda lived for celebrating birthdays with extravagant birthday parties and always made sure to have prizes.
Gerald V. “Jerry” Jansen
Gerald V. “Jerry” Jansen, age 79 passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at SSM Health in Monroe. He was born on December 29, 1942 in Muscoda, WI the son of Gerhard and Helen (Ross) Jansen. Jerry graduated from Richland Center High School in 1960 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse graduating in 1967. On November 6, 1965 he was united in marriage to Judy Housholder at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison. Jerry was the CEO of Federal Industries in Belleville until his retirement in 2006. He was a member of St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville, and also served on the Parish Finance Committee. He served for fifteen years as a member of the Fire Department Mount Horeb along with serving on the boards of the Green County ADRC and Belleville Economic Development.
Barbara Jean Workman
ALBANY, Wis. — Barbara Jean Workman, age 81 passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at SSM Health in Monroe, WI, with her girls by her side. She was born on February 9, 1941, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison the daughter of Arthur and Alvina (LaPorte) Severson. Barbara graduated in 1958 from Black Earth High School and continued her education at Madison Beauty College. On June 19, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Noel Workman at the Vermont Lutheran Church. She had worked as a beautician until becoming a mother for her children. After her children had grown Barbara began working at Ogden Manufacturing in Albany from where she retired. In her retirement, Barbara and Noel were fixtures at local farmers’ markets selling jams and jellies. She also was a crafter, sewing and quilting many pieces over the years. Barbara also enjoyed reading and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all she cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
Orville D. Ehster
MADISON – Orville Dean Ehster, age 94, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022, while living at Our House Assisted Living in Cambridge. He was born in West Allis, WI on May 4, 1928, to William and Elsie (Schultz) Ehster. After high school, he earned a mason apprenticeship and...
Margaret B. Hansen
Madison – Margaret B. Hansen, age 99, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on March 15, 1923, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to parents Chris and Anita (Kassabaum) Homburg. Margaret married John Hansen on January 24, 1948, at their pastor’s house. She was a...
Order the November Issue: Snacks!
Snacks are finding their way into the spotlight. They’re more filling than an appetizer, less fancy than a small plate. They’re in a casual, order-just-enough dining category of their own. In the November issue, we scoured menus around town to bring you the finest snacking experiences Madison has to offer including a tour de treats and an astrology chart based on local bites.
What to know about in-person absentee voting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Voters looking to vote early can do so starting Tuesday, Oct. 25 when in-person absentee voting starts throughout Madison. Voters will need to bring an acceptable photo in order to vote with an in-person absentee ballot. Any voters who need to register for the first time or update their registration will need a proof of residence document too.
Simple, warm spaces are here to stay
It’s hard to believe that Ashley Haley’s home has ever been anything but an oasis of natural shapes, textures and materials. Yet when she and her husband, Justin, bought it in spring 2021, the house had a very different aesthetic: ornate wallpaper, dark wood trim, ceramic tile, interesting angles and wall-to-wall burgundy floral carpeting. The house was a showstopper when it was built in 1991 — it was featured in the Parade of Homes that year — but Haley had a fresh vision for it as a place to live with kids Reese and Reid, dog Rigby and cat Benny.
Lorna Kay Righter
Lorna Kay Righter, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born August 22, 1950 the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Hamilton) Hustad. Lorna graduated from New Glarus High School in 1968. On September 20, 1969 she was united in marriage to Richard Righter in Steeleville, MO. Rick and Lorna farmed in New Glarus for many years. Lorna also had worked at Duluth Trading Company until her retirement. She was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in New Glarus. Lorna enjoyed horseback riding, baking, game shows, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and beloved friend who was happiest while spending time with her family and friends.
