Yolanda “Yo” M. Kusrow, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam. Yolanda was born in Chicago, IL on September 25, 1948 to Louis and Stella (Ziomek) Zito. She was married to Steven Kusrow on July 27, 1991 in Columbus, WI. Yolanda worked at various jobs such as Ricks’, Parkside Chiropractic, Bone and Joint Surgery, REM, and various other part-time jobs, because she could not have just 1. Yolanda was known as “Yo”, “YoYo”, “Grandma YoYo”, “YoYo Yolanda”, Nana and Mom. Yolanda loved her family more than anything in the world. She was the happiest when her family was all together. She always told us she loved us “as big as the world”. She spoiled her grandchildren every chance she had and found creative ways to entertain them. She made sure to spend time with each individual grandchild so they could have a “Nana and Papa Day”. Yolanda lived for celebrating birthdays with extravagant birthday parties and always made sure to have prizes.

