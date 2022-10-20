Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M
SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT
The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
mycitizensnews.com
Sam’s Shoe Repair closes after 41 years in borough
Longtime Naugatuck shoe repairman Sam Pollastro, 83, has closed his Sam’s Shoe Repair Shop, 76 Church St., after 41 years. Pollastro, a native of Italy, came to the U.S. in 1961, without knowing English. He worked at a foundry, at a brass manufacturer, drove an oil truck for Mobil, ran a power plant at the Southbury Training School and even dug graves for $3.75 an hour before starting his shoe repair business.
The Popular Gallo Family Restaurant Opens New Location in Danbury
You have probably heard the saying, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it!" and that is what Gallo Family Restaurant lives by and they have a brand spanking new location that just opened up in Danbury. My girlfriend Jen alerted me to the brand new restaurant opening in Danbury and...
trumbulltimes.com
Carfora rejects $43 million in Tweed profit-sharing, along with request to meet on airport expansion
NEW HAVEN — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora has rejected Tweed New Haven Regional Airport's request for a face-to-face meeting and an appearance by Tweed officials before the Town Council to try to iron out differences between the town, the airport and the city of New Haven related to airport expansion.
ctexaminer.com
Senior Center Proposal Along the Pequonnock River in Trumbull Sparks Opposition
TRUMBULL – Property originally purchased by the town as conservation land in the Pequonnock River watershed is the focus of plans to build a new senior center. Those plans have drawn strong opposition from neighbors, who have circulated an online petition since August that has been signed by about 300 residents.
sheltonherald.com
Middletown's new deputy public works director comes to focus on street projects
MIDDLETOWN — The new deputy director of public works, a former department director in Meriden who recently was hired for the position that’s been vacant for 10 months, "was far above" other candidates, officials said/. Howard Weissberg, who lives in Middlefield, most recently was the transportation supervising engineer...
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
iheart.com
Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers
On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury
A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect
Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
milfordmirror.com
New eatery offers Milford a different take on takeout
MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food. That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.
27east.com
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
firefighternation.com
Salem (CT) Paid and Volunteer Firefighters Feud; Harassment, Pay, and Toxicity Fuel Fight
Elizabeth Regan – The Day, New London, Conn. Oct. 21—SALEM — Allegations of a hostile work environment at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company are calling attention to systemic deficiencies in a framework that mixes town-employed firefighters and independent volunteers. By order of First Selectman Ed Chmielewski,...
Comments / 0