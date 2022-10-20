ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Shelton sells off more Mas property land for $2.4M

SHELTON — With Constitution Boulevard extension work nearly underway, the city has secured deals with companies to buy land on the Mas property and adjacent city lots to which the new road will connect. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, approved four deals, in which the...
SHELTON, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5M Private Estate Has Every Feature Desired in a Family Compound in Westport, CT

The Estate in Westport is a luxurious home featuring amazing indoor/outdoor flow, hidden rooms and unique character now available for sale. This home located at 47 Charcoal Hill Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Meredith Cohen – William Raveis Real Estate (Phone: 718 570 5254) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Westport.
WESTPORT, CT
nerej.com

Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT

New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
mycitizensnews.com

Sam’s Shoe Repair closes after 41 years in borough

Longtime Naugatuck shoe repairman Sam Pollastro, 83, has closed his Sam’s Shoe Repair Shop, 76 Church St., after 41 years. Pollastro, a native of Italy, came to the U.S. in 1961, without knowing English. He worked at a foundry, at a brass manufacturer, drove an oil truck for Mobil, ran a power plant at the Southbury Training School and even dug graves for $3.75 an hour before starting his shoe repair business.
NAUGATUCK, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury

A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
DANBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect

Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 20

The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

New eatery offers Milford a different take on takeout

MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food. That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.
MILFORD, CT
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy