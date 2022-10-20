ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Point, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Unidentified body found in grave behind Jefferson County home

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation after finding human remains Friday morning in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway to perform a welfare check on a male whose family had not heard from him in several months. Deputies were unable to get an answer at the door but did locate what appeared to be a freshly dug grave on the property.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woodlawn High School student dies three days after shooting in Birmingham

A Woodlawn High School student died Thursday night from wounds sustained in a shooting earlier this week in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation but there is currently no one in custody. The victim was identified as Ty'Nez Lloyd Durden, 17, of Birmingham. At approximately 6:40...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two injured in shooting at student housing complex in Tuscaloosa

A shooting at a student housing complex in Tuscaloosa sent two victims to the hospital Thursday night, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Officers were called to the Vie at University Downs at 7:32 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The complex is located at 120 15th Street with a single entrance located in between two fast-food restaurants.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Empire fire chief walks out of fire department along with six others

Tuesday night, Empire's Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Davenport walked out along with six other firefighters. Davenport said he walked out because of some issues involving the department's board of directors. Six other firefighters, including his mother and wife, showed support by walking out with him. He said the department...
ABC 33/40 News

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli jailed in St. Clair County

Marcus Spanevelo is being held in the Saint Clair County Jail. Spanevelo is Cassie Carli's ex-boyfriend. Carli's body was found buried in a shallow grave inside a barn in Springville in April, 2022. She had been reported missing from Pensacola, Florida. Spanevelo is charged with abuse of a corpse.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for October 16, 2022

Bessemer man in custody after officer shot, standoff at Hoover apartment complex. 31-year-old Evan Rashad Lucas of Bessemer has been identified as the suspect by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Full story here. Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood. An officer with the Homewood Police...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The future of Oak Mountain Amphitheatre: What we know

The city of Pelham has gone silent about the future of the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, while Jefferson County leaders are moving forward with the idea of building an Amphitheatre on the site of the old Carraway Hospital. In the middle of all of this is Live Nation which owns Oak...
PELHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

New Food Truck Court opening in downtown Birmingham

A new food truck court is opening in Birmingham. The property at 1104 3rd Avenue N used to be owned by Waffle House but was abandoned during the pandemic. In November 2021, Eric Guster saw the property and decided it would be a good addition to the Birmingham area as a go to food destination.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Economic factors cause Jacksonville State to reimage $80 million development plan

Jacksonville State University leaders recently restructured an $80 million development plan due to inflation, supply chain issues, and increasing interest rates. The original plan announced in July was an $80 million addition to JSU's football stadium. The plan included the demolition of the old football press box and the construction of a multi-level residence hall. The project also included a 65,000-square-foot dining hall, football suites, and team offices.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

BCS using innovative learning labs to breakdown barriers to digital inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — As technology advances schools are attempting to breakdown barriers to digital inclusion. Some Birmingham City Schools now have what's called "innovative learning labs." Students at Hudson K-8 and Wilkerson Middle School can now travel and learn without leaving the classroom. "It's more fun than classwork...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover defense dominates in win over No. 1 Thompson

There was little doubt Friday night's showdown between No. 1 Thompson and No. 2 Hoover was going to be a defensive battle. The two teams boast some of the best defensive talent in the state but both offenses have seen some struggles at times this season. But Friday night was...
HOOVER, AL

