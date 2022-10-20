Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
cn2.com
Fort Mill Fall Festival This Weekend – October 22
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Fall Festival is set to take place this Saturday, October 22nd at Walter Elisha Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. There will be live music at the Fort Mill Amphitheater – a Costume Contests for ages birth to adult, food, vendors and much more.
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
WBTV
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. Parents say this whole situation has prompted tough conversations with their kids at home. Feds investigating auto-shop. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police investigators picked random days and...
Mint Hill Madness: So much family fun it’ll make you crazy
MINT HILL, N.C. — Let the “Madness” begin! The 2022 Mint Hill Madness festival returns this weekend to Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the founding of the town. The festival features carnival rides and games, live music, food and a fireworks show. Festival hours are from 4...
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
triwnews.com
Almond Farm For Family Fun
CHARLOTTE – For Zack Almond, it’s all about family. He pours his heart and soul into Almond Farm, working alongside his wife Cori, while raising their two-year-old twins, Rylie and Pearson. Almond Farm, located at 5180 US 601 in Concord, is a first-generation family farm open to the public for events and activities. They have an incredible variety of fun things to do for children and adults and a curbside market with fresh produce and locally-sourced meats and eggs.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
'It's sad' | Residents upset over Charlotte project that wiped out dozens of trees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood residents are calling for the City of Charlotte to fix a storm drainage project they say is wreaking havoc on their neighborhood. The $27.5 million upgrade aims to reduce flooding by improving the stream system in the neighborhoods off Central Avenue. However, neighbors say the project has worsened flooding issues and wiped out trees.
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
power98fm.com
10 Must-Try Spots During Charlotte’s Black Restaurant Week
It’s back — Charlotte’s popular Black Restaurant Week. The event runs for two weeks and highlights some of the best Black-owned restaurants in and around the city. The Black Business Owners Corporation, better known as BBOC organizes the event. It will run October 17 – 31. BBOC members say Charlotte has done a great job supporting a number of diverse groups including Greek, Mexican, Latino, and LGBTQ. They say it is refreshing that the entire community supports the 6th Annual Charlotte Black Restaurant Week.
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
Apartments being built next to Roof Above near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s now more information about what crews have been working on at a site on the outskirts of Uptown Charlotte. A developer has submitted plans to the City of Charlotte for the Silver Hills at NoDa apartment complex at 900 North Tryon Street. The development is...
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
North Carolina lands 2 new movies set to film in Charlotte area, New Hanover County
Two feature films will be made in North Carolina thanks to approval from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
$4.7M property in Old Foxcroft tops September’s priciest home sales
CHARLOTTE — A home under construction in Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood sold for $4.75 million in mid-September, making it the most expensive residential sale in Mecklenburg County last month. That contemporary, Tudor-style home is being built on the 2000 block of Ferncliff Road, off Sharon Lane. Once complete,...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
natureworldnews.com
Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert
Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
