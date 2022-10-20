ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Photos: Forest Lake football falls to Lakeville North 31-14

By Jack Butler
 3 days ago

The Lakeville North Panthers (3-5) defeated the No. 4 Forest Lake Rangers (6-2) 31-14 Wednesday night at Lakeville North High School.

The Panthers started the scoring in the first quarter on a Jackson Young 54-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

Lakeville North added a field goal before Forest Lake scored on a 43-yard Keagan Zeidler touchdown pass to Westin Hoyt to take the score to 10-7 Panthers at halftime.

Lakeville North's Sawyer Wilkie ran a 7-yard touchdown in to start the second half.

Quarterback Riley Grossman extended the Panther lead to 24-7 with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Max Melin.

Forest Lake cut the lead to 24-14 in the third quarter with another Zeidler touchdown pass, this one an 18-yarder to Jake Johnson.

Wilkie scored a 10-yard touchdown run to extend Lakeville North's lead over the Rangers in the fourth quarter and give the Panthers the win.

Forest Lake vs. Lakeville North

Photos by Jeff Lawler

