Photos: Forest Lake football falls to Lakeville North 31-14
The Lakeville North Panthers (3-5) defeated the No. 4 Forest Lake Rangers (6-2) 31-14 Wednesday night at Lakeville North High School.
The Panthers started the scoring in the first quarter on a Jackson Young 54-yard interception returned for a touchdown.
Lakeville North added a field goal before Forest Lake scored on a 43-yard Keagan Zeidler touchdown pass to Westin Hoyt to take the score to 10-7 Panthers at halftime.
Lakeville North's Sawyer Wilkie ran a 7-yard touchdown in to start the second half.
Quarterback Riley Grossman extended the Panther lead to 24-7 with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Max Melin.
Forest Lake cut the lead to 24-14 in the third quarter with another Zeidler touchdown pass, this one an 18-yarder to Jake Johnson.
Wilkie scored a 10-yard touchdown run to extend Lakeville North's lead over the Rangers in the fourth quarter and give the Panthers the win.
Forest Lake vs. Lakeville North
Photos by Jeff Lawler
