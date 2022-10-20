The first in-person Big Table event since 2019 brought hundreds of people to the Civic Center to discuss diversity, business and life in Peoria. “I thought we had a tremendous conversation,” said Joshua Gunn, following Thursday morning’s first panel on diversity, equity and inclusion in health care settings. Gunn is president and CEO of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the main forces behind the Greater Peoria Big Table. He also served as MC for the day’s four sessions.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO