25newsnow.com
Winning design: New Peoria flag is unveiled
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Saturday morning, Peoria County leaders unveil the new county flag at the riverfront museum. Peoria Resident Aaron Broomfield created this winning design, and it has the same them color scheme as the city of Peoria’s flag with green, blue, and yellow. The flag was...
1470 WMBD
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
wcbu.org
Greater Peoria Big Table brings in new faces for 2022
The first in-person Big Table event since 2019 brought hundreds of people to the Civic Center to discuss diversity, business and life in Peoria. “I thought we had a tremendous conversation,” said Joshua Gunn, following Thursday morning’s first panel on diversity, equity and inclusion in health care settings. Gunn is president and CEO of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the main forces behind the Greater Peoria Big Table. He also served as MC for the day’s four sessions.
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: ‘Selfie Space’ owner reinvests in the area she grew up in
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Downtown Peoria is now home to the newest picture-perfect place for those pose-worthy moments. Renee Waller is making it happen at her new business, Selfie Space. “I’ve always wanted to have a business of my own and do something on my own and it just...
25newsnow.com
Celebrating the past: Another Second Chance to take place Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A concert at an event center in Peoria is celebrating the history of the once popular teen hangout, and is raising money for TAPS in Pekin. The 3300 Event Center on Willow Knolls was called the Second Chance in the 80′s, and included acts like Van Halen and Stevie Ray Vaughn.
Central Illinois Proud
The YANI Collective | Too Sophisticated, Too Ratchet!
Members from The YANI Collective joined us today on Good Day Central Illinois to talk about their upcoming art affair. The Too Sophisticated, Too Ratchet Art Affair is a local event, which will feature live hip-hop music and a fashion show. You can check out the video to hear a little more about The YANI Collective, the event, and Lexii Loushell’s experience on America’s Next Top Model.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Castle’s Patio Inn
Back in August of this year, I heard that one of my favorite Peoria places, Castle’s Patio Inn, was starting a local author library, so I took two of my books, a few copies of POP magazine and donated them after having lunch with Michelle, who has just recently become the new owner of Castle’s Patio Inn!
25newsnow.com
Community comes together for fundraiser to bury ‘Big Pete’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The South Peoria community is coming together to bury a friend who impacted many people in the neighborhood. Pete Bassett was a longtime mentor to generations of kids at Trewyn School who worked with the ELITE program. He died recently after struggling with heart trouble...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
1470 WMBD
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot! - This Week: The Bourbon & Bacon Apple Crisp With Caramel & Vanilla Ice Cream @: Waters Edge Winery & Bistro In Peoria Heights
And here we are at Waters Edge Winery and Bistro. It’s located in Heritage Square in Peoria Heights, right above Brienzo’s Wood-Fired Pizza. You just walk up the stairs and baboom—there you are at Waters Edge Winery and Bistro. Wow, check out the nice patio balcony out front!
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
1470 WMBD
Fon du Lac Park District Police try to help homeless
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Addressing homelessness, one park at a time. That’s essentially what the Fon Du Lac Park District is doing. Especially as the winter gets closer, district police help homeless they see on patrol get food, warmth, clothing, and any medical treatment they may need. It’s...
tspr.org
Knox, Warren counties at high COVID-19 transmission level
As Illinois surpasses the 1 million mark for bivalent COVID-10 booster shots, some local counties are dealing with high virus transmission. The CDC reports Knox and Warren counties are among three counties statewide at High Community Level for COVID-19. Knox County had a 15% percent increase in cases for the...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?
In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
