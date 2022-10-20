ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Lucas, CA

KSBW.com

Grazing goats take over Fort Ord in Monterey County

MARINA, Calif. — If you're near Fort Ord in Monterey County this winter, you may see a herd of goats. Do not be alarmed, the goats were hired to graze at county and Bureau of Land Management parks. The goats will be eating down plants and shrubs as tall...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Scheduled road closures could interfere with SBC commuters

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The following may impact traffic to and from San Benito County. The release also reminded motorists to keep in mind that construction work is weather-dependent.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Cooper’s Calling provides therapy horses to special needs children

Nine-year-old Charlie Fogerty, on the autism spectrum with sensory processing issues, knows exactly how he likes to ride a horse: backward while throwing a ball. And his favorite horse, JT, happily follows his commands as they make their way around the corral. JT is one of the therapy horses at Cooper’s Calling in Tres Pinos, trained to work with special needs children to help them gain confidence and independence.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Highway 156 Improvement Project to cause road and lane closures

Caltrans announced construction on the Highway 156 Corridor Improvement Project will result in a long-term closure of San Juan Hollister Road starting next week. Beginning Oct. 24, San Juan Hollister Road will be closed between Union Road and Business Route 156. The realignment of San Juan Hollister Road is part of the Corridor Improvement Project. This closure is scheduled to be in place until May 2023.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for Monterey mayor

MONTEREY, Calif. — The long-time mayor of Monterey, Clyde Roberson, is not seeking reelection. Now, voters in Monterey will be electing a new mayor from two candidates who are both current city council members. The two candidates that are looking to replace Roberson are Tyler Williamson and Dan Albert...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Prescribed burn east of Salinas spreads outside control lines

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Aprescribed burn in the Gabilan Range escaped containment lines Thursday afternoon and burned 6 acres outside the project area, Cal Fire reported Thursday evening. Cal Fire said crews have since built new containment lines around the area. According to Cal Fire, more than 2,000...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Outdoor dining on Monterey Wharf in jeopardy

MONTEREY, Calif. — Outdoor dining on Fisherman's Wharf could soon come to an end, that's the order from the California Coastal Commission. They've given a deadline of the end of this year for restaurants on the Warf to stop the practice. The commission says many restaurants on Fisherman's Wharf...
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Cal-Fire burned about 2000 acres over the last two days. But the prescribed burn went out a little farther than the agency expected. An extra 60 acres jumped out of their control line. And according to Unit Chief George Nunez of Cal-Fire BEU, the weather didn't help. “Last night, when the humidity The post Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle rolled off a cliff at Fremont Peak. This was first reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday. Our reporter on the scene said a woman said her husband was in the car, was pinned inside, and she is afraid he didn't make it. The post Vehicle rolls off cliff at Fremont Peak appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
CASTROVILLE, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Travels with Charlie in Watsonville (Part Two)

October 21, 2022 – Something was immediately apparent when I showed up to meet chef David Baron and restaurant supply consultant Oscar Lomeli for a lunch crawl across Lomeli’s native Watsonville: The delish would be in the details. They both wore Nike Jordan Ones, editions of the first...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister takes next step to grow city with three new businesses opening

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ross, Famous Footwear, and Boot Barn are now able to call Hollister home. This is allowing people who live in the city to stay here without having to travel miles and miles away like local resident Ruby Mendoza. “Especially right now,” Mendoza said. “Gas prices. It’s totally awesome and convenient for me, The post Hollister takes next step to grow city with three new businesses opening appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA

