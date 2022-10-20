ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Park, GA

Norman Park, October 20 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Norman Park.

The Pebblebrook High School softball team will have a game with Colquitt County High School on October 20, 2022, 10:00:00.

Pebblebrook High School
Colquitt County High School
October 20, 2022
10:00:00
2022 GHSA Softball Playoffs

The Hillgrove High School softball team will have a game with Grayson High School on October 20, 2022, 12:00:00.

Hillgrove High School
Grayson High School
October 20, 2022
12:00:00
2022 GHSA Softball Playoffs

Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta handles Colquitt County in first round

Winning a region championship has its advantages. Opportunities are earned that give the top seed the advantage. The East Coweta Lady Indians hosted the first round of the Georgia High School volleyball playoffs Tuesday night at the John Thrower Gymnasium. Their opponent, Colquitt County, had to make a 3 ½...
SHARPSBURG, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

TIFTON, GA
southgatv.com

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FEVER – EPISODE 10

MOULTRIE, GA – South Georgia Television presents Friday Night Football Fever, featuring four games that were covered on 10/21. (Game of the Week) – Colquitt County 42, Lowndes 14. Crisp County 52, Columbus 10. Carver 35, Monroe 19. Northside (Warner Robins) 23, Lee County 20. Stay tuned for...
MOULTRIE, GA
Albany Herald

Fabrizio: "This on is on me" - Northside scores 23 points in six minutes to beat Lee County 23-20

LEESBURG - Two fumbles and a successful onside kick helped Northside of Warner Robins score 23 points in the final six minutes of the game Friday night to come from behind and beat the No. 2 -ranked Lee County Trojans 23-20 at Trojan Stadium in Leesburg. It is the first region loss for the Trojans since 2017 and makes next Friday night's game with unbeaten Thomas County Central even bigger. Lee County Head Coach Dean Fabrizio said this loss was on him.
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

Game of the Week: Irwin County @ Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s game of the week is arguably the game of the year based on their previous battles. Brooks County will host Irwin County, two teams who met in the state championship two consecutive years. The trojans were the last team standing in the most...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
Scorebook Live

Camden County upsets Valdosta

KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
KINGSLAND, GA
wfxl.com

Georgia Southwestern State University named “Best Place to Work”

This marks the second year in a row GSW has received the award of best place to work in Sumter County. GSW President, Neal Weaver says “we are extremely proud of the culture we have here at Georgia Southwestern and our greatest asset is our people. They work hard every day to make sure everyone has a great campus experience. If you ask anyone what makes GSW special, they’ll tell you it’s the family atmosphere, the sense of community, and the friendly environment - all a direct reflection of GSW’s people.”
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Georgia BOLO: Man absconds from Valdosta Transitional Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, order for a man that absconded from the Valdosta Transitional Center. Anthony Moret, of Valdosta, is described as weighing 239 lbs and being 6 feet tall. If you see him, you...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Walker stumps Cordele

CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
CORDELE, GA
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes

ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools are doing what they can during a bus driver shortage. All this week, staff members are acknowledging all the hard work their current drivers do every day. Todd Gainous, director of transportation for Grady County Schools, says the bus driver shortage has gotten...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Glass half empty: DPH confirms positive Legionella tests at Autry State Prison for more than a year

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - At WALB, we often get calls and emails from viewers across south Georgia about jail and prison conditions. But these claims are often difficult to prove. However, new information from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) confirms a dangerous and hard-to-control bacteria is within the water system at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
ALBANY, GA
850wftl.com

‘Savage’ man taking into custody connected to killings in West Palm, Georgia, Police say

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – A “savage, violent” man is accused of a crime spree taking place in West Palm Beach as well as a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. Police took Patrick Brockman, 43, into custody October 3rd. Officials found Brockton at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy during the man-hunt.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
