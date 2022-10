Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis offered a ringing endorsement of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, saying that he loves his new coach. “I love him and his system,” Anthony Davis Davis told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “He is one of those coaches you would run through a brick wall for. He got your back to make you work hard for him. He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s been great for all of us. He lets us play freely offensively and keeps a defensive edge.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO