Donovan Mitchell Reveals He And Rudy Gobert Told Danny Ainge They Wanted To Run It Back: "Let's Not Make This Big Blowup Trade"
Donovan Mitchell reveals that he and Rudy Gobert told Danny Ainge that they wanted to run it back in Utah and did not want to blow up the roster.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O’Neale shine on opening night with new teams
The Utah Jazz traded away four of their starters this offseason. On Wednesday night all four debuted with their new teams.
Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
Ironman Xavier McKinney gets the Tennessee treatment
“As soon as this is over, I got to throw this in the trash,” Xavier McKinney told the reporters gathered at his locker on Thursday. The New York Giants safety was referring to his orange cap with the white “T” on the front – an odd accoutrement for a former Alabama standout.
Lee Corso releases live duck on set; ‘GameDay’ picks Alabama game: ‘I’m just hoping for a good game’
Oregon legend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu made that very clear when she joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday from Eugene, Oregon, as the celebrity guest picker. And while the crowd was Pac-12, the “GameDay” crew made short work of Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi State game. The Tide is coming off a 52-49 upset loss at Tennessee, and the panel that is a problem for the Bulldogs.
Joseph Goodman: Nick Saban misses the mark with Jermaine Burton
Nick Saban says he was scared in the moments after Tennessee’s victory against Alabama, and Saban said that Jermaine Burton was scared, too. That seems to be the reasoning that Saban used when he made the decision to play Burton in Alabama’s 30-6 victory against Mississippi State rather than suspend his receiver for striking a female Tennessee fan. A video surfaced after Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee of Burton reaching out and making contact with a fan in the wild moments immediately following the game.
NFL Thursday night: Interceptions sink Saints
The Week 7 Thursday night game delivered what the past two “Thursday Night Football” telecasts on Prime Video had lacked – points – as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints 42-34. Last week’s Thursday night game totaled 19 points, and the week before that,...
NBA Fans React To The Jazz's Stunning OT Win Over The Timberwolves: "Jazz Better Without Spida And Rudy"
NBA fans were shocked after the Utah Jazz defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in OT to improve to 2-0 on the season.
College GameDay reveals next destination, which involves ‘Coach Prime’, Jackson State
ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to the SWAC next Saturday. The popular traveling football pre-game show will air live next week from Jackson, Miss., site of the SWAC showdown between unbeaten Jackson State (7-0) and Southern (5-2). It’s a rare national showcase for HBCU football and for Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ first-place Tigers.
What TV channel is Jets-Broncos on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The New York Jets and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Oct. 23. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Buried in the bewilderment over Russell Wilson’s dreadful start to his Broncos career is Denver’s dominant defense, which is allowing just 15.3 points per game.
Bryce Young reacts to Kirk Herbstreit comparing him to Steph Curry: ‘I appreciate that, Kirk’
Bryce Young’s favorite athlete is Steph Curry. So, it comes as no surprise that the Alabama quarterback was more than pleased to find out after the Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State that ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit compared the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to the Golden State Warriors superstar.
Raekwon Davis’ game growing with Dolphins
In the 35th game of his NFL career, Miami Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis recorded his first full sack, taking down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-10 snap in the third quarter on Sunday. “It was all right,” Davis said. “A little something. Something...
Mac Jones’ ankle ‘feels pretty good’
When asked on Friday if a decision had been made on the starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said: “We’re just taking it day-by-day.”. If he had answered any other way, it would have been a landmark...
Nick Saban clarifies Jermaine Burton getting ‘counseling’ after Chris Fowler report
Update: Alabama coach Nick Saban clarified postgame Jermaine Burton is undergoing “counseling” after ESPN’s Chris Fowler reported Burton was “working with anger management counselors” during the broadcast. ESPN’s Chris Fowler reported Saturday night that Alabama receiver Jermaine Burton has been seeing anger-management counselors after a...
New York’s Evan Neal prepares for high-profile matchup
Marquee matchup and New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars game don’t seem to go together. But considering how early those teams have picked in recent drafts, it shouldn’t be surprising that highly valued prospects will square off when the teams meet on Sunday. The draft capital spent by the Giants...
Week 7 NFL player props: Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs props for Sunday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please bet responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, and former Alabama players are some of the more popular choices for player prop...
Banged-up Dolphins counting on Noah Igbinoghene
Noah Igbinoghene didn’t play a defensive snap in the Miami Dolphins’ first four games of the 2022 season. In each of the past two games, the former Auburn cornerback has played 31 defensive snaps. And he could be in for even more action on Sunday night, when the...
Who plays Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Saints-Cardinals live stream, TV info, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Oct. 13, when the Washington Commanders battle the Chicago Bears. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints are two teams stuck in the early season doldrums, struggling with injuries and inconsistent play.
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson boosts Rockets past Mountain Brook to earn region title
Gardendale’s Tyler Nelson would not be denied. The senior quarterback ran for four touchdowns and 295 yards and scored the game-winning 2-point conversion with 19 seconds remaining to secure a 29-28 victory over Mountain Brook to claim the Class 6A, Region 5 title in the battle of ranked teams.
