Nick Saban says he was scared in the moments after Tennessee’s victory against Alabama, and Saban said that Jermaine Burton was scared, too. That seems to be the reasoning that Saban used when he made the decision to play Burton in Alabama’s 30-6 victory against Mississippi State rather than suspend his receiver for striking a female Tennessee fan. A video surfaced after Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee of Burton reaching out and making contact with a fan in the wild moments immediately following the game.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO