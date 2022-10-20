ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Larry Brown Sports

Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AL.com

Ironman Xavier McKinney gets the Tennessee treatment

“As soon as this is over, I got to throw this in the trash,” Xavier McKinney told the reporters gathered at his locker on Thursday. The New York Giants safety was referring to his orange cap with the white “T” on the front – an odd accoutrement for a former Alabama standout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Lee Corso releases live duck on set; ‘GameDay’ picks Alabama game: ‘I’m just hoping for a good game’

Oregon legend and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu made that very clear when she joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday from Eugene, Oregon, as the celebrity guest picker. And while the crowd was Pac-12, the “GameDay” crew made short work of Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi State game. The Tide is coming off a 52-49 upset loss at Tennessee, and the panel that is a problem for the Bulldogs.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Nick Saban misses the mark with Jermaine Burton

Nick Saban says he was scared in the moments after Tennessee’s victory against Alabama, and Saban said that Jermaine Burton was scared, too. That seems to be the reasoning that Saban used when he made the decision to play Burton in Alabama’s 30-6 victory against Mississippi State rather than suspend his receiver for striking a female Tennessee fan. A video surfaced after Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee of Burton reaching out and making contact with a fan in the wild moments immediately following the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Interceptions sink Saints

The Week 7 Thursday night game delivered what the past two “Thursday Night Football” telecasts on Prime Video had lacked – points – as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints 42-34. Last week’s Thursday night game totaled 19 points, and the week before that,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Raekwon Davis’ game growing with Dolphins

In the 35th game of his NFL career, Miami Dolphins nose tackle Raekwon Davis recorded his first full sack, taking down Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-10 snap in the third quarter on Sunday. “It was all right,” Davis said. “A little something. Something...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AL.com

Mac Jones’ ankle ‘feels pretty good’

When asked on Friday if a decision had been made on the starting quarterback for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said: “We’re just taking it day-by-day.”. If he had answered any other way, it would have been a landmark...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New York’s Evan Neal prepares for high-profile matchup

Marquee matchup and New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars game don’t seem to go together. But considering how early those teams have picked in recent drafts, it shouldn’t be surprising that highly valued prospects will square off when the teams meet on Sunday. The draft capital spent by the Giants...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
AL.com

Banged-up Dolphins counting on Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghene didn’t play a defensive snap in the Miami Dolphins’ first four games of the 2022 season. In each of the past two games, the former Auburn cornerback has played 31 defensive snaps. And he could be in for even more action on Sunday night, when the...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

