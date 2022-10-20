Read full article on original website
Rockton Township community center gets grant for continuing renovations
ROCKTON — The Greater Rockton Center is going through multiple renovations that will culminate in a new sign and a new name. The center, 302 W. Main St., is used for everything from community meetings to weddings, kids camps, gatherings for seniors and other special events. Recent improvements included...
‘Share the value”: Smeja Homestead Foundation in Rockford names new executive director
ROCKFORD — The Smeja Homestead Foundation has named a new executive director. The foundation, which is committed to preserving Indian Hill Manor & Farm, welcomed Brian Reis into the new role. “We are excited to have someone with Brian’s background and experience to implement a new vision for the...
After a delay in demolition, former Rockford grocery store burns. Here’s what the lag cost the city
ROCKFORD — A City Council decision to delay demolition of a dilapidated former grocery store may wind up costing Rockford additional money after fire ravaged the property this week. Fire consumed the former Al-Mart at 2323 W. State St. around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, forcing multiple fire companies to...
West State Street in Rockford reopens for traffic after $6.5M rebuild
ROCKFORD — A roughly mile long stretch of West State Street has reopened for traffic after months of reconstruction. The city of Rockford and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday reopened the roadway from Day Avenue to Independence Avenue. The road has been rebuilt from two lanes to four with new storm sewers, signals, sidewalks and a multiuse path.
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory. That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park
The company hopes to open three to five more sites in the next two years The post Tom & Jerry’s Opening Fourth Location in Loves Park appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Rockford Scanner™: RS Source Had Their Bike Stolen, If Found Please Return To Searles Park
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
FOIA APPROVAL: August 2022 A Subject Used A Razor Blade To Cut His Own Throat, At A Local Business
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Freedom Of Information Act. APPROVAL. Viewer discretion is advised. This content may be disturbing...
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Descendant of Howard Colman puts faith in developer’s pitch for Barber-Colman complex
Thank you for bringing attention to the Barber-Colman development. Descendants of Howard D. Colman have long wished to see something spectacular done with the aged buildings/grounds. The city of Rockford has been determined and dogged in its efforts to find a good match for this development project. My husband, John...
Morrison police ask public to avoid section of North Cherry Street
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Morrison police are asking the public to avoid the 500 block of North Cherry Street for an ongoing investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department are assisting Illinois State Police with an incident that took place in the early morning hours in the City of Morrison, according to Whiteside County deputies.
Rockford Scanner™: Dryer on Fire in Machesney Park
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a fire scene in Machesney Park. It happened around 9 am...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant
According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
Local veterans return from annual VetsRoll trip to Washington D.C.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans got a warm welcome home after a trip to the nation’s capitol. Six buses, carrying more than 200 veterans made their way to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Wednesday night, escorted by police, fire and motorcycles. World War II and Korean War veterans, along with Rosie the Riveters, made […]
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
Winnebago Co. sheriff’s appearance in political ad questioned
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County board member says Sheriff Gary Caruana’s appearance in a campaign advertisement for a Republican congressional candidate is an ethics violation. Angela Fellars, a Democrat who represents the county’s 19th District, filed a complaint with Winnebago County Administrator Patrick Thompson, Board Chairperson Joe...
