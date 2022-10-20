Read full article on original website
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
Colorado weather: Snow storm expected to hit mountains this weekend, Front Range could see flakes Sunday night
A storm system could dump close to 6 inches of snow in some parts of the high country this weekend. Denver and other cities along the I-25 corridor should avoid most of the winter weather, but the Front Range could get a few leftover flurries Sunday night. Following a warm...
Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't
After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
Windy and wintry weather eye Colorado this weekend
The first significant storm of the season for the mountains will bring very windy conditions to southern Colorado on Sunday and by Sunday evening parts of the Pikes Peak Region may have the first snow of the year.
Colorado mountains likely to get their first big snow event this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Colorado's mountains will likely get their first widespread and significant snowfall event of the season this weekend, with up to a foot of snow possible in some of our highest elevations. A strong area of low pressure will move through Colorado this weekend, likely leading to...
COLORADO FORECAST: Storm could bring up to 24 inches of snow, 55 MPH winds, and steep temp drop
The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season. The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region...
Colorado’s black-footed ferret is back from near extinction
The ferrets are being released on the Southern Plains Land Trust property near Lamar.
Colorado Weather: Major cooldown with snow, rain, and wind this weekend
This weekend will have a major change in weather conditions as warm and windy conditions start things off, but things become cold and snowy/rainy to end. Bottom line(at the top ;-)): A strong cold front will create quick weather changes across the state this weekend. From wind, to temperatures dropping with rain and snow, it'll be a much different end to the weekend versus how it began. Although Denver and metro areas may see some snowflakes, this isn't likely to be our first snowfall of the season, but it will sure be feeling like autumn after the system swings through.
‘Part of America’s story’: Colorado expanding Sand Creek Massacre memorial site
Patrick Spottedwolf, a member of the Arapaho tribe, speaks at a ceremony marking the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in southeast Colorado on Oct. 5, 2022. (Chase Woodruff | Colorado Newsline) The federal memorial marking the site of one of the worst atrocities committed by the...
