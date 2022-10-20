Read full article on original website
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage defeats Center 64-28
CENTER, Texas — The Center Roughriders went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the ninth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Center, 64-28. Click the video above for the highlights.
VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night
Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
How four Texas university systems are pitching themselves as the best new home for Stephen F. Austin State University
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the past few months, Stephen F. Austin State University has been speed dating. The 11,300-student school in the East Texas Piney Woods has four suitors: The Texas A&M University...
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
WATCH: Viewer video shows Starlink satellites flying over East Texas
Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration
Jacob and Wendy Goode were camping in in Marion County when they saw the string of lights passing by overhead. They took video which they shared with us here for you to see. One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’. Updated: 2...
Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all about the pumpkins in Jacksonville! Thousands of them are on display right now in downtown Jacksonville as part of the "Pumpkin Wonderland" display. Smith County court reporter error...
3 men sentenced to more than 20 years each in connection to 2017 East Texas murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Two men were sentenced to 24 years in prison in connection to the 2017 home invasion and murder of Joey Gipson in Nacogdoches. Another man was sentenced to 25 years in connection to the same murder. Patrick Hughey and Rassium Franklin were sentenced to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery, […]
City of Nacogdoches agrees to negotiate sale of Central Heights water system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches took charge of the failing Central Heights Water System in 2000, and since then they’ve put $3.5 million into operating and maintaining the water system according to Nacogdoches of Public Works Steve Bartlett. “When we took it over in 2000 it was a car...
Donations stolen from Rusk County nonprofit, support needed
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit. The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous […]
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles, two commercial vehicles, and a truck towing a trailer were involved in the crash that happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive at around 8:54 a.m.
One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
Former Overton VFD fire chief reads letter of resignation to city council
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his...
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been working for several hours to locate a man they say has a number of felony warrants and who has evaded deputies Thursday. The sheriff did not say what those outstanding warrants are for. The man’s name is...
