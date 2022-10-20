ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage defeats Center 64-28

CENTER, Texas — The Center Roughriders went head-to-head with the Carthage Bulldogs in the ninth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Center, 64-28. Click the video above for the highlights.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hit and run at Troup and Loop 323 in Tyler Thursday night

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school

The conditions of release have been discolsed for a former Longview police officer charged with soliciting a minor for sex. Jacksonville’s ‘Pumpkin Wonderland’ kicks off sesquicentennial downtown street festival celebration. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tomatoes helped put Jacksonville on the map, but right now, it's all...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

WATCH: Viewer video shows Starlink satellites flying over East Texas

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County responding to structure fire on CR 152

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon, that they are responding to a structure fire in the 9000 block of County Road 152. According to officials, the structure is “fully involved” in the fire and no one is inside. Kilgore Fire Department, New London Volunteer Fire Department, Overton […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’

Former Overton VFD chief reads letter of resignation at City Council meeting. OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his resignation during public comment. He resigned October 16 along with Fire Chief Terry Lewis, Bradley Pierce, and another firefighter who TJ says has decided to go back to the department. But TJ says he wanted to go on the record at a council meeting to help him move on. The other two firefighters did not make a public comment at the meeting. TJ Lewis says he can’t speak as to reasons the others resigned, but he’d speak for himself. “I decided to resign because the powers that be decided to come to a normal business meeting that the fire department was conducting, and proceed to make some personal attacks, questioning my character and my morals. It soured my stomach, didn’t sit really well, and I figured it best I just go ahead and eliminate myself from the issue between city and whatever the issue may be with the fire department,” Lewis said. Lewis says he has a job as a firefighter in another East Texas city but started with Overton VFD when he was 16. He says there are still over a dozen volunteer firefighters in Overton who can respond to calls.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Former Overton VFD fire chief reads letter of resignation to city council

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A former assistant fire chief read his resignation letter in front of a packed house at the Overton City Council meeting Thursday night. “I, TJ Lewis, effective 10-16-2022, have resigned from the Overton Volunteer Fire Department,” Lewis read to the council. TJ Lewis read his...
OVERTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy