Venango County Recipe of the Day: Classic Blueberry Buckle
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Classic Blueberry Buckle – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add egg; beat well. In another bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in blueberries. Spread into greased 9-in. square baking pan.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Almond Biscotti
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Almond Biscotti – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Crisp, crunchy biscotti cookies are perfect for dunking!. -Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, beat eggs, sugar, and extracts until well-blended. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt; gradually stir into the egg mixture. Stir in nuts (mixture will be stiff).
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Swiss Turkey Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Apple-Swiss Turkey Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Honey mustard adds a sweet tang to this hearty concoction!. -Place apples on a microwave-safe plate; microwave, uncovered, on high for one minute or until slightly softened. -Lightly spread toasts with mustard....
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light southeast wind. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night –...
Spooky train display to pull into station in Zelie
A festive autumn diorama will be on display again at the Masonic Building in Zelienople this Halloween. The Model Train Club of Zelienople will present its Halloween-themed model train display on Oct. 31 during Zelienople’s Trick-or-Treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. The display will be decorated with fluorescent...
Millcreek Country Fair celebrates makeover with beer, wine sampling event, live music, giveaways
A local Country Fair celebrated a makeover to its store this evening. The Millcreek location on West 12th Street held a sampling event for customers to try some local offerings from wineries and breweries. Folks had a chance to win a yeti cooler, catch some live music, and grab some free snacks as well. The […]
Unexpectedly High Turnout at ‘Boo Mile Run County Park Trunk or Treat’
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Hundreds of families turned out for the Boo Mile Run Trunk or Treat on Friday night, hosted by Two Mile Run County Park. (Photo above: Attendees wait in line for Boo Mile Run County Park Trunk or Treat as the headlights of exiting visitors illuminate the park.)
Adam William Sharp
Adam William Sharp, 40, of Seneca, PA, received his Angel wings on Friday Oct. 21, 2022. Born August 25, 1982 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Vicki Burrell Bradley. Adam went to Titusville High School and had been employed at Springboard and the Venango Training and Development Center.
Clarence “Ike” R. Keener, Jr.
Clarence “Ike” R. Keener, Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station. He was born on January 17, 1962 to the late Clarence Keener, Sr. and Betty (Uhlings) Umstead. Ike married the love of his life, the former Robin K. Cauvel, on...
DEP: Equipment malfunction in Beaver Falls resulted in erroneous air quality readings
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Many people in Beaver County woke up Friday morning to alerts on their phones about poor air quality. This caused a lot of concern, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly and asthmatic.People were extremely worried after waking up to red color air quality maps and numbers 400 and higher, which means hazardous conditions.KDKA later learned from the Allegheny County Health Department and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that there was nothing to be alarmed about.The Pittsburgh region ranks high in having the worst air quality in the world. Pollution from industry and traffic is...
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania Brings Back Bread Box Awards
After two years away because of the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania brought back its annual Bread Box Awards ceremony. They recognized dozens of schools, individuals, church groups and businesses who organized and hosted fundraisers and food collections over the past year to support the mission of Second Harvest, which feeds people in need through a network of pantries across 11 counties in Northwest Pennsylvania.
Meet Carl, Beaver County’s newest addition
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A golden retriever puppy named Carl is making friends in Beaver County and will soon provide a service to residents in need. Carl is not officially a part of the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, but is owned by a sergeant who is trained in mental health first aid and is on the department’s Crisis Intervention Team. Carl was purchased by a citizen and will be trained as a therapy dog to offer comfort when needed, including for victims of violence and children who are testifying in court.
Leland Ray Dunkle
Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. He was born September 26, 1934 to George and Estie Viola Dunkle in Clarion County. Ray graduated from Clarion-Limestone in 1952. He married Bonnie Lou Shanafelt...
Spellman Wins Three Races as Franklin YMCA Swimmers Participate in Lawrence County Invite
GENEVA, OH (EYT) – Franklin YMCA swimmers participated in the 59th Annual Lawrence County YMCA Invite recently. Adelyn Spellman took first place for the 100 IM in the Girls 9-10 division. She also won the 100 free race and the 100 back. Jillian Highfield finished first with a time...
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. – Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product. – Sort items according to organization standards. – Maintain clean/safe work space. Requirements:. – High school diploma or equivalent. – Must be able to pass pre-employment screening.
Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend
Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend. Local vendors will gather at Griswold Park on West 14th Street (between Peach and Griswold Plaza) on Sunday. It’s the 4th annual Fall Fest, and organizers told us the event continues to grow each year. Visitors will have the chance to check out more than 30 local […]
