Undefeated Boiling Springs downs Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Boiling Spring field hockey team continues to roll this season as the Bubblers took down Susquehanna Township on the road 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Boiling Springs is now 17-0 on the season.

Susquehanna Township (11-5) had a silver lining in the loss. Alexis Nasuta scored only the second goal let up by the Bubblers all season. Boiling Springs was outscoring opponents 120-1 heading into the contest.

