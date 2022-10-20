ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

Undefeated Boiling Springs downs Susquehanna Township

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K37km_0ifq3u7K00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Boiling Spring field hockey team continues to roll this season as the Bubblers took down Susquehanna Township on the road 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Boiling Springs is now 17-0 on the season.

Susquehanna Township (11-5) had a silver lining in the loss. Alexis Nasuta scored only the second goal let up by the Bubblers all season. Boiling Springs was outscoring opponents 120-1 heading into the contest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Susquehanna Township outplays East Pennsboro in Week 9

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township claimed a 30-9 week-nine win over East Pennsboro on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Township beats Penn Manor in Week 9

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township earned a 36-22 victory over Penn Manor on Friday, Oct. 21, to conclude week nine of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
abc27 News

Hershey prevails over Lower Dauphin in Week 9

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey beat Lower Dauphin 31-21 on Friday, Oct. 21, when the two teams met in week nine of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Hempfield sweeps Cedar Crest in Week 9

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Hempfield blew out Cedar Crest 24-0 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

State College survives Cumberland Valley in Week 9

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — State College remains undefeated on the season after beating Cumberland Valley 48-31 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff flattens Red Land in Week 9

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff dominated Red Land in their week nine matchup, winning 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Garden Spot smacks Elizabethtown in Week 9

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Garden Spot tallied a commanding 66-21 week-nine win over Elizabethtown on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
DALLASTOWN, PA
abc27 News

York High cruises past South Western in Week 9

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York High won their week nine matchup against South Western by a score of 52-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Bermudian Springs passing attack too much for York Vo Tech

York, P.A. (WHTM) — Bermudian Springs and York Vo Tech are on the outside looking in on the district playoffs, but that didn’t mean they couldn’t put on a show Saturday afternoon in York. The Spartans and Eagles traded explosive plays throughout the first half at York Vo Tech on Saturday, but ultimately the Eagles’ […]
abc27 News

Milton Hershey outmatches Palmyra in Week 9

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey beat Palmyra 29-16 in week nine of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
PALMYRA, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster Catholic remains undefeated against Pequea Valley in Week 9

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Catholic put up 33 unanswered points in their week nine win against Pequea Valley on Friday, Oct. 21. Lancaster Catholic improves to 9-0 on the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first […]
abc27 News

Mechanicsburg girls volleyball sweeps Red Land

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team took down Red Land at home for Senior Night 3-0 on Wednesday. The Wildcats, the regular season champions in the Keystone division of the Mid Penn, end their regular season with a 14-1 record and on a 14-game winning streak. Their only loss on the year […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
High School Football PRO

Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central Dauphin East High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 21, 2022, 16:05:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Second half comeback fuels Trinity win over Harrisburg

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is in the midst of their best season in a long time. After a 6-6-1 finish in 2021, the Cougars were 11-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s senior night celebration against Trinity. They took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Shamrocks stormed back in the second half to steal a 2-1 […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy