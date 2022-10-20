Three suspects arrested after pursuit in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – North Ogden police arrested three of four suspects that fled from police while responding to a call of suspicious activity on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Police say they were advised of people in a parking lot “acting suspicious” and appeared to be swapping license plates between two vehicles.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved immediately sped away at high speed when an Officer attempted to pull the vehicle over. Officers called off the pursuit when the vehicle struck another vehicle and officers stopped to check on the occupants on that vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Police say they found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned a short time later. North Ogden officers along with officers from several other surrounding agencies reportedly were able to apprehend three of the four suspects, but the driver of the vehicle is still at large.

The driver does not appear to be a danger to the public, according to police.

The three arrested suspects were booked into the Weber County Correction Facility and, according to police, are facing multiple charges.

