ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election-denying candidates on midterm ballots

Republican US Rep Liz Cheney has warned that the vast number of candidates who have refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election pose a grave threat to democracy.In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on 23 October, the Wyoming congresswoman – who lost a GOP primary to a candidate who falsely claimed the election was “rigged” – said she refuses to support or vote for candidates who cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.“No one of any party should be voting for people who are election deniers,” she said.A majority of Republican nominees...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Midterms – live: Polls show GOP advancing in key races as Pelosi and Biden insist Democrats acting on economy

With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s reproductive rights from the threat of a Republican-controlled Congress saying he will veto any legislation relating to a national abortion ban.The president described the Republicans as having no platform and said he didn’t know what they stood for other than wanting to undo everything achieved in his administration.Meanwhile, a new poll shows that Republican Governor Greg Abbott holds an 11-point lead against Democrat Beto O’Rourke in Texas. Another poll in Florida says that Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden: 'Legitimate' for voters to weigh age as he nears 80

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden joked that it's difficult acknowledging he's about to turn 80, but said he's physically and mentally capable of serving a potential second term in the White House. Biden, who turns 80 on Nov. 20, said it’s “totally legitimate” for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy