The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Rutgers
Indiana's inept offense kept the Hoosiers from capitalizing on a 14-0 first-quarter lead, and now the Hoosiers go into their bye week with a lot of questions.
PODCAST: ECU dispatches of UCF, 34-13, in the most complete win of the Mike Houston era
East Carolina improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in league play with an all-around effort in a 34-13 win over UCF inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday night. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe breaks down the victory and what it means going forward. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours...
Husker247 'Crootin Talk: Malachi Coleman reaction with Allen Trieu
On Saturday Nebraska added Malachi Coleman to its 2023 recruiting efforts, the first commitment for the team since the season started and an important player to keep home. Allen Trieu joins Mike Schaefer to talk about Coleman’s decision, Nebraska’s 2023 class and where things sit for the Huskers with other recruits.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su’a talks talks favorite schools and future visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the region’s top defensive players and there is some new buzz about his recruitment moving forward. Sua is a four-year varsity player and three year starter for the Monarchs. He has been a captain since his sophomore year and is the heart and soul of the Monarchs defense.
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez’s story of redemption becomes a lesson for all fans
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was featured on ESPN's College GameDay, telling the story of his redemption from his injuries, reputation for turning the ball over too often and drawing the ire of fans while at Nebraska. He's found answers at Kansas State but was injured against TCU as K-State blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss causing some K-State fans to react toward certain K-State players just as NU fans treated Martinez.
With decision date approaching, Top247 LB Sterling Dixon calls Bama visit 'best yet'
Mobile (Ala.) Mobile Christian linebacker Sterling Dixon breaks down his Saturday visit to Tuscaloosa.
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Column: It's time to flush it and move on
There were so many answers provided to questions Saturday at Baton Rouge. Most were answers that none of us cared to hear. Was the Rebels' 7-0 start misvaluated by the media, pollsters and fans? It appears so. A few days after the Ole Miss offensive line was given the honor...
Fastest-rising senior prospect talks Kentucky interest
Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook safety Tyler Scott (6-foot-2, 185) has been one of the hottest prospects in the country over the past month. Since Aug. 21, he has added offers.
Ask the Insider: Cal vs Washington Q&A Preview
To get the inside scoop on Cal's next opponent, the Washington Huskies, BearTerritory.net interviews 247Sports' Dawgman.com editor Chris Fetters for the latest insights on.
14 questions, plus name clarity, with tireless WSU defender Raam Stevenson Jr.
SINCE VERBALLING TO Washington State in August 2020, the assumption has been that EDGE Raam Stevenson Jr.'s name is pronounced like ram or perhaps rom, but in a recent one-on-one conversation with Cougfan.com, he clarified matters in a notable way. His first name, says the 6-4, 230-pounder from Arlington, Texas, is pronounced Ray-am.
247Sports
BYU picks up a commitment from David Tangilanu
It didn't take long for Menlo-Atherton's David Tangilanu to pounce on his offer from BYU. Just a few days after talking with Kalani Sitake and receiving an offer from the Cougars, Tangilanu announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to BYU. Tangilanu is a member of The Church...
The Difference Between UCLA and Oregon is Recruiting
The loss to Oregon really illustrated the difference in talent between the two teams, and made all the difference in the game. That was clearly a test of Chip Kelly's approach to success at UCLA -- and it clearly failed the test...
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach shares thoughts after team's blowout of Iowa
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's comments following his team's 54-10 rout of Iowa. Click here for our full game story and here for video of the halftime band show featuring both the OSU and Iowa bands. Here were some of Day’s comments in his postgame press...
Top247 LB Spillman reacts to teammate picking Vols, visit for UT-Alabama game
One of Tennessee's top in-state targets, four-star Class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman, discusses his latest visit with the Vols and reacts to teammate Kaleb Beasley's commitment to UT.
Riley Leonard says Duke expects to win every game due to Mike Elko's mentality
After two straight losses that came down to the last possession, Duke headed in to a game at Miami as ten-point underdogs with their season at a crossroads. When the final whistle blew at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the loudest cheers from a sparse crowd were "Let's Go Duke!" as the road team came away with a dominating 45-21 win.
Oregon jumps in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
