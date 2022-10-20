Read full article on original website
Pressure on Marsch as Leeds loses 3-2 against Fulham in EPL
LEEDS, England (AP) — The pressure mounted on Leeds’ American coach, Jesse Marsch, after his team fell to a fourth straight defeat in the Premier League with a 3-2 loss at home to Fulham on Sunday. The final whistle at Elland Road was greeted with boos, with Leeds...
Martin, Koloko ejected from Heat-Raptors game after scuffle
MIAMI (AP) — Toronto’s Christian Koloko and Miami’s Caleb Martin were both ejected in the third quarter of the Raptors-Heat game on Saturday night after they scuffled and ended up in the first row of baseline seats. It all started with 7:46 left in the third quarter,...
Raphael Varane in tears as injury provides World Cup scare
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the field in tears on Saturday as his chances of playing in the World Cup were threatened by an apparent knee injury. The France international was substituted after 60 minutes of United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the Premier...
Benzema resting, Madrid beats Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema proudly showed his Ballon d’Or award to fans at the Santiago Bernabéu and then sat back as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 and increased its lead of the Spanish league on Saturday. Benzema was ruled out of the match when the...
Everton ends 3-game skid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in five months to help Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0 and snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League on Saturday. The striker scored in the 11th minute at Goodison Park before second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and...
Taylor Fritz reaches top 10, seeks more in breakthrough year
Taylor Fritz is in the midst of a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, winning three tour titles and recently becoming the first U.S. man to make his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings since 2017. A son of two ex-pros, Fritz first picked up...
Díaz nets 2 as Milan beats Berlusconi-owned Monza 4-1
MILAN (AP) — A first-half brace from Brahim Díaz helped AC Milan to a 4-1 win over Monza in Serie A, making it an unhappy return to San Siro for former Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani on Saturday. Divock Origi scored his first goal for Milan and substitute Rafael...
Penguins place forward Teddy Blueger (upper body) on IR
The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Teddy Blueger on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He has missed the first
Friday’s Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. FOOTBALL. National Football League.
AP Sports Digest
The highlights of Saturday’s AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.
Sports on TV for Sunday, October 23
ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped) 2:30 p.m. NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs – Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead,...
Report: Manchester City Set To Splash £100million On AC Milan Star
It is no secret that Kyle Walker has been struggling with injury in the later stages of his footballing career, most recently undergoing groin surgery.
Atthaya Thitikul takes 1-stroke lead in Wonju
WONJU, South Korea (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul hit five birdies on the back nine Saturday and will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW Ladies Championship. The 19-year-old Thai player’s 5-under 67 in the third round left her at 15-under 201 overall with Lydia Ko and Andrea Lee both trailing by a shot.
