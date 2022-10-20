A Russian fighter jet has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, in the second such fatal incident this week.The two pilots were killed after the Sukhoi Su-30 plane hit a multi-storey building in the regional capital which housed two families, officials said.The five residents were not home at the time of the plane crash, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev claimed.Power was knocked out to 150 homes in the vicinity, as firefighters sought to control the resulting blaze from the crash, which initially affected some 200 square metres, Mr Kobzev said.Footage shared on social media showed...

21 MINUTES AGO