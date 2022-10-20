ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russian fighter jet fatally crashes into Siberian residential building days after similar crash near Ukraine

A Russian fighter jet has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, in the second such fatal incident this week.The two pilots were killed after the Sukhoi Su-30 plane hit a multi-storey building in the regional capital which housed two families, officials said.The five residents were not home at the time of the plane crash, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev claimed.Power was knocked out to 150 homes in the vicinity, as firefighters sought to control the resulting blaze from the crash, which initially affected some 200 square metres, Mr Kobzev said.Footage shared on social media showed...
