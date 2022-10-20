Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK’s Wallace dismisses Russia’s claims Ukraine plans to escalate conflict
Russia’s Sergei Shoigu makes calls with UK, US, French and Turkish counterparts on Sunday
COVID-19 world weekly cases down 16% but Japan, South Korea up
Coronavirus cases continue to ease worldwide with a 16% weekly decline with only Japan and South Korea rising among nations with at least 25,000 infections, as deaths dropped 11%.
The Guardian view on the world’s forgotten conflict: Ethiopia’s devastating war | Editorial
Editorial: Civilians in Tigray are in grave danger following the collapse of the ceasefire. World leaders must turn their attention to this crisis
Russian fighter jet fatally crashes into Siberian residential building days after similar crash near Ukraine
A Russian fighter jet has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, in the second such fatal incident this week.The two pilots were killed after the Sukhoi Su-30 plane hit a multi-storey building in the regional capital which housed two families, officials said.The five residents were not home at the time of the plane crash, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev claimed.Power was knocked out to 150 homes in the vicinity, as firefighters sought to control the resulting blaze from the crash, which initially affected some 200 square metres, Mr Kobzev said.Footage shared on social media showed...
