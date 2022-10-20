ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem, October 20 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice

There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Harlem.

The St. Vincent's Academy softball team will have a game with Harlem High School on October 20, 2022, 09:00:00.

St. Vincent's Academy
Harlem High School
October 20, 2022
09:00:00
2022 GHSA Softball Playoffs

The Mary Persons High School softball team will have a game with Columbus High School on October 20, 2022, 11:00:00.

Mary Persons High School
Columbus High School
October 20, 2022
11:00:00
2022 GHSA Softball Playoffs

walterborolive.com

Band of Blue WINS Grand Championship in Aiken

Aiken, SC – The Colleton County High School Band of Blue won the Grand Championship at the 2022 Silver Spirit Invitational Marching Band Contest at Silver Bluff High School this past Saturday. The Band of Blue scored an 89.2 and earned a superior rating. The Band of Blue competed with 12 total bands. The Band won Class 4A, High Music and High Overall Effect this past Saturday, October 15, 2022. A big crowd from Colleton County followed the Band of Blue. The Band of Blue had the highest score of the contest and was awarded the Silver Division Championship, Division 4A Champion and the OVERALL Grand Championship.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus. The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more. “There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,”...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

School bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School, dispatch says

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working an accident involving a school bus in front of Greenbrier Middle School. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries were immediately reported. You are urged to use caution if you are traveling...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Southern Ladies, Warrenton

These nice ladies, who were attending a fundraiser for the Knox Theatre renovation, reminded me of my grandmothers and so many Southern ladies I knew growing up, who had their hair done at the beauty shop every week and were always stylish and well-coiffed when seen in public. There aren’t many like them anymore.
WARRENTON, GA
wfxg.com

State Rep. Wayne Howard laid to rest Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - State and local leaders gathered Thursday morning to remember the life the late Honorable Henry "Wayne" Howard, state representative of Georgia's 124th district, which includes much of Richmond County. The funeral was held at downtown Augusta's Bell Auditorium. Howard's brother, Reverend Karlton Howard presided. "I know...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: How to improve your kids’ performance in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM continues to investigate the Richmond County School System, a district with failing marks when compared to others across the state. We analyzed local data to identify our best and worst-performing schools over the last year. The majority of the students are Black in Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“That’s when we seen everybody being poked up and stabbed” Youth ChalleNGe Academy participants sent home after multiple fights

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I was, yes I was scared,” said  Mykel Jordan, participant of class #44, Youth ChalleNGe Academy. The Youth ChalleNGe Academy is a military-style program that takes in youth who are 16 to 18-years-old. Some are working towards their GEDs. The members of Fort Gordon’s class #44 say they were sent home after multiple […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia. The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez. Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell...
MARTINEZ, GA
wfxg.com

It's an early Halloween: Columbia County throws its annual trick-or-treat event

EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Halloween came early tonight in one part of the CSRA. Columbia County's annual Trick-or-Treat event was held at Evans Towne Center. Many set up and decorated their tents for today's event to hand out candy when the trick-or-treaters arrive. The event started at 6pm and families began to fill the area early. Jasmine Williams tells us that she came out to this event because it makes her kids happy.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Here are some local Halloween activities for kids and adults to enjoy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events for the public before the holiday on the 31st. There are numerous events to celebrate this year in the area, make sure to check them out. According to the Vivint team, they gathered sunset data...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

56-year-old woman missing from Fairview Ave.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman: fifty-six-year-old Tammy Rabun. Rabun was last seen sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23 outside her home on the 1800-block of Fairview Ave. She was officially reported missing Oct. 5. Officials say she walks with a limp, but has no other known medical issues.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Dredging project underway at Lake Warren in August

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway. The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible. We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about. “It’ll be a very good...
AUGUSTA, GA
