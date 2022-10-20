Harlem, October 20 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Harlem.
The St. Vincent's Academy softball team will have a game with Harlem High School on October 20, 2022, 09:00:00.
St. Vincent's Academy
Harlem High School
October 20, 2022
09:00:00
2022 GHSA Softball Playoffs
The Mary Persons High School softball team will have a game with Columbus High School on October 20, 2022, 11:00:00.
Mary Persons High School
Columbus High School
October 20, 2022
11:00:00
2022 GHSA Softball Playoffs
