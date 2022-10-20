ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Iran, Russia reject drone accusations

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4CRk_0ifq2MaB00

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Iran and Russia on Wednesday rejected accusations from democratic nations that Tehran has supplied the Kremlin with drones to be used in the Ukrainian war, as both countries accused the West of running a disinformation campaign.

Representatives to the United Nations from Iran and Russia made the comments to reporters following a closed-door Security Council meeting called by Britain, the United States and France to discuss their concerns.

The three western allies accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones in a violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 2231, which endorsed the Obama-era multination nuclear accord that bars Iran from transferring items, materials, equipment, goods and technology to another country.

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, said Tehran has, since the start of the conflict, advocated for peace and an immediate end to the fighting.

"Having said that, Iran categorically rejected unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred UVAs for the use of the conflict in Ukraine," he said.

Iravani called the accusations "disappointing" while charging the three nations with "trying to launch a disinformation campaign against Iran" and of offering "misleading interpretations" of the U.N. resolution.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy permanent representative of Russia to the U.N., similarly rejected the accusations while accusing the United States of being in violation of the accord since 2018, when then-U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was enacted in 2015 to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

"The aim of our Western colleagues is clear: They attempt to hit two targets at once, inventing an artificial protect to put pressure on Russia and on Iran," he said.

The Russian diplomat accused the United States of attempting to divert attention from its own engagement in the conflict as it has supplied Kyiv's military with mass amounts of weaponry.

He added that the UAVs used in the conflict are Russian-made while warning the Western nations to not underestimate its technological abilities.

"I can tell you we know what we do and we know how to do it," he said.

While Iravani said the issue of drones was "outside the scope" of the U.N. resolution, Polyanskiy said that not only was it Washington, D.C., that was in violation of it but that by accusing Iran they were complicating its push to restore the nuclear pact.

As evidence the drones are Russian-made, Polyanskiy pointed to Cyrillic script donning the sides of the weaponry, stating "I don't think that Russian is very much widely used in Iran."

The accusations were leveled against the two nations as Russia has for days used so-called kamikaze drones in attacks on Ukrainian civilian centers, including its capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that the attacks since Oct. 10 have destroyed 30% of Ukraine's power stations, causing mass blackouts across the country.

Since the summer, the United States has warned that Iran was preparing to transfer drones to Russia for use in its war. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement Wednesday that there is "abundant evidence" that Kremlin forces have used the Iranian weaponry to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure .

"As Iran continues to lie and deny providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine, we are committed to working with allies and partners to prevent the transfer of dangerous weaponry to Russia," he said. "We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers."

He also vowed that the United States will continue to "surge unprecedent security assistance to Ukraine."

In response to Russia's use of drones, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week announced a new package of assistance for Kyiv that includes lethal weapons as well as drones and drone jammers capable of disrupting both Russian and Iranian UAVs.

Earlier Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen accused Russia of committing war crimes by targeting civilian infrastructure.

"This is marking a new chapter in an already very cruel war," she said in a speech before European lawmakers. "The international order is very clear. These are war crimes. Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, children from water, electricity and heating with the winter coming -- these are acts of pure terror. And we have to call it as such."

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
nationalinterest.org

Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal

Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
467K+
Followers
66K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy