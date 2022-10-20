Read full article on original website
Pelonis Technologies sets the bar for medical manufacturing partnership
Medical device manufacturers today require a high level of customization when sourcing components for designs. Pelonis Technologies has solidified their position in the medical manufacturing landscape by offering medical micro blowers in a variety of sizes. Not often seen from medical component manufacturers today is the ability to customize their products to fit the needs of a design. When the mission is critical, Everline high speed-high precision blowers from Pelonis Technologies are up for the challenge.
Protecting the brains of Industry 4.0: Stay connected and in control of your future factories
How to use robust circuit protection to ensure PLC reliability and efficiency. Meeting the challenge of improving speed and product yield in manufacturing operations resides in control system intelligence. Advanced software technologies and algorithm innovations provide the capability to realize Industry 4.0 efficiencies. However, the system hardware must operate reliably. Otherwise, interruptions will slow manufacturing and control processes or negatively impact yield, resulting in increased costs. The intelligence of the Industry 4.0 system, the programmable logic controller (PLC), must be highly reliable to achieve the full potential of Industry 4.0. Thus, PLCs require protection from current overloads, voltage transients and electrostatic discharge (ESD).
Cadence expands deal with Samsung on 3D-IC design
Cadence Design Systems Inc. has expanded its collaboration with Samsung Foundry to accelerate the use of 3D-IC design. As part of the deal, the reference flow featuring Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform will help to create next generation hyperscale computing, mobile, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The power, performance and...
The new intelligent power supplies directly in the field
As the number of I/O and sensor components, controllers and HMIs that can be mounted in the field has surged in the last years, larger and larger parts of the overall controller architecture can be directly mounted on the machine. Until now however, the power supply equipment always needed to be safely placed in a central but often remotely located control cabinet. Disadvantage: The distribution of supply voltages as low as 24 V over large distances requires high currents in order to provide loads with the power they need. This leads to high losses and requires large conductor cross sections.
Pumped heat energy storage designed to bolster grid stability
A pumped heat thermal energy storage (PTES) demonstration facility has been constructed and operated by the Southwest Research Institute. Developed in collaboration with Malta Inc. and with funding support from the U.S. Department of Energy, this long-duration, large-scale energy storage technology is engineered to help balance energy volatility and reliability issues associated with solar and wind energy facilities.
Microbes that eat oil and excrete cheap, clean hydrogen
Texas-based startup Cemtiva Factory is producing clean “gold” hydrogen by pumping microbes into abandoned and depleted oil and gas wells, where the special microbes will eat oil and subsequently excrete oxygen. "Gold Hydrogen is a novel source of carbon neutral hydrogen produced from depleted oil reservoirs that are...
5G vs 6G spectrum comparison
6G isn’t available in the wild yet but the latest specification – Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 – was published in January 2022. Unlikely to completely or immediately replace 5G for the average user, 6G will build on 5G infrastructure currently in place. The cornerstone of 6G technology is that it will make use of higher frequency bands on the electromagnetic spectrum than 5G, enabling faster data transmission rates, reducing network congestion and lowering latency.
Emerson eyes the future of optimized device design at COMPAMED 2022
Emerson will showcase ASCO miniature valve technologies for fluid control, as well as Branson welding equipment and automated solutions for plastics joining at the COMPAMED 2022 trade fair November 14 through November 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany. The products and technologies on display highlight Emerson’s deep understanding of the needs...
Biochemistry is bringing plant-based mammoth meat to consumers
When it comes to massive beasts of the prehistoric world, few creatures can compare to the woolly mammoth. These imposing animals roamed the Earth for millions of years before going extinct around 10,000 years ago. But what if modern science were able to bring these animals back from extinction? Thanks to biochemistry, that might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Researchers have been working on ways to create meat substitutes that would share the same heme that is found in chicken, beef, pork and mammoth! They're getting closer and closer to bringing this plant-based meat to consumers. So what's the holdup? The biggest challenge is creating a product that tastes good enough to compete with conventional meat products.
