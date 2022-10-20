Read full article on original website
Hardin County election could lead to two new fire stations and lower property insurance
HARDIN COUNTY — An election in Hardin County could lead to two new fire stations for a growing area near Kountze. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb that the outcome of the election could also lead to lower property insurance rates for a number of residents.
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
Arrangements now set for Rosine McFaddin Wilson under the direction of Broussard's
BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.
Man and woman on Harley seriously hurt in collision with hog on Newton County road
NEWTON COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the Harley trike motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday...
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state
BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
Services pending for Rosine McFaddin Wilson
BEAUMONT — Funeral services are pending for a member of a pioneering Beaumont family. Broussard's is overseeing funeral arrangements for Rosine McFaddin Wilson. Rosine McFaddin Wilson was 95 years old. Her family's history dates back to the early 1800's in Southeast Texas.
The Morning Show visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum and speaks with professional photographer Tom Pich and Barry Bergey to discuss “The Culture of America.” Pich and Bergey also talk about their book, “Folk Masters: A Portrait of America”, which features portraits of NEA National Heritage Fellows.
Nurse Practitioner charged with raping victim during office visit to health care facility
CALCASIEU PARISH — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it arrested a Nurse Practitioner on charges of raping a victim during a visit to a health care facility. On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Arc of Greater Beaumont Buddy Walk brings awareness to Down syndrome
BEAUMONT — The Arc of Greater Beaumont held its 11th Annual Buddy Walk to bring awareness to Down syndrome. The walk on Saturday started outside the Event Centre in downtown Beaumont.
Woman in Chambers County caught on video running off after taking package from porch
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County deputies are asking for your help to identify a woman caught on home surveillance video taking a package. The woman can be seen walking up to a home in Chambers County, picking up the package and then running off with it. She was wearing...
Port Arthur police take juvenile into custody following late night stabbing
PORT ARTHUR — A juvenile is in custody and facing a felony charge following a late night domestic disturbance that resulted in a stabbing In Port Arthur. Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that officers responded to the disturbance and stabbing at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 32 hundred block of 13th Street.
Juveniles shot at while 'teepeeing' home, owner says he thought they were taking his car
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office - Thursday night at approximately 8:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa in reference to a call from a homeowner stating he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
