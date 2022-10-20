BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO