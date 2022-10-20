ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauriceville, TX

Arrangements now set for Rosine McFaddin Wilson under the direction of Broussard's

BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.
BEAUMONT, TX
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state

BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Services pending for Rosine McFaddin Wilson

BEAUMONT — Funeral services are pending for a member of a pioneering Beaumont family. Broussard's is overseeing funeral arrangements for Rosine McFaddin Wilson. Rosine McFaddin Wilson was 95 years old. Her family's history dates back to the early 1800's in Southeast Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum and speaks with professional photographer Tom Pich and Barry Bergey to discuss “The Culture of America.” Pich and Bergey also talk about their book, “Folk Masters: A Portrait of America”, which features portraits of NEA National Heritage Fellows.
BEAUMONT, TX
Nurse Practitioner charged with raping victim during office visit to health care facility

CALCASIEU PARISH — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it arrested a Nurse Practitioner on charges of raping a victim during a visit to a health care facility. On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Port Arthur police take juvenile into custody following late night stabbing

PORT ARTHUR — A juvenile is in custody and facing a felony charge following a late night domestic disturbance that resulted in a stabbing In Port Arthur. Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that officers responded to the disturbance and stabbing at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 32 hundred block of 13th Street.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

