fox26houston.com
Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice
Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
Fire extinguishers filled with liquid meth land South Texas cartel traffickers in prison
Two South Texas men who Justice Department officials say have ties to the Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel have been sentenced to 14 and 15 years in prison on drug trafficking convictions.
kgns.tv
Jury selection underway for accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection has begun for the trial of Juan David Ortiz, the former Border Patrol agent accused of a series of murders in Laredo. The trial will be going on in Bexar County since the defense team asked for a change of venue. On Wednesday, Ortiz...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a burglary. According to the Laredo Police Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Oct. 7 at the 3600 block of Santa Ursula Avenue. Authorities say the person of interest was seen leaving...
kgns.tv
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an apparent altercation broke out at a local club early Saturday morning. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found casing in the parking...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying possible robbery suspect
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorites need your help locating a man accused of an armed robbery. The incident was reported on October 12 at the 3400 block of North Arkansas Avenue. Laredo Police say the suspect is described as having light to medium skin complexion and is possibly five feet, nine inches in height.
kgns.tv
I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint to be closed frequently as a safety precaution
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you frequently drive north up I-35 from Laredo, there will be a great chance you’ll find the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of the Gateway City closed. According to Border Patrol officials, the checkpoint at I-35 will be forced to close sporadically as a...
Malas Calles/Mean Streets
A version of this story ran in the September / October 2022 issue. Mexican hats igniting green clover aflame for miles. along twisted mesquites muscling their mangled limbs. Plucking wild blackberries in abandoned lots we called woods. Our teeth & t-shirts stained with their blood juice. Never less lost never...
kgns.tv
Laredoans take advantage of free health fair
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The winter season is right around the corner and health authorities are preparing for what’s to come. On Friday morning, the City of Laredo Health Department held a health fair in the parking of Doctors Hospital that serviced mostly residents of north Laredo. Health officials...
kgns.tv
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Walking Dead invaded a popular Laredo park Saturday afternoon but have no fear, it was for a good cause. The Alexander High School Band held its 5K zombie run and fun walk at North Central Park. Participants got a chance to run a 5K while...
kgns.tv
Santa Rita Community Center celebrates grand opening
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Help is arriving to a community in need. The Santa Rita Community Center had its official grand opening and is ready to welcome the neighborhood. This is a new opportunity for community members to take advantage of services like computers, free wifi, and even health screenings among other services.
kgns.tv
Gloria Rendon retires from UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A familiar face is leaving their position as Deputy Superintendent for Safety and Student Services at United Independent School District (UISD). Gloria Rendon has announced her retirement from the school district. Rendon will now become the Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Laredo in January...
kgns.tv
West fest to take place next Saturday!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Halloween may be nearly a couple of weeks away, but the Laredo community is invited to one of many early celebrations. West Fest will take place next Saturday, October 29th at the Canizales Park near 2200 Lafayette Street. There will be plenty of live music, local...
