Read full article on original website
Related
Federal lawsuit challenges restriction on firearms in Alabama state parks
A Mississippi resident has filed a federal lawsuit challenging an Alabama state parks regulation that requires written permission to carry a firearm into a state park. William Lee Mitchum, 43, of Pascagoula filed the lawsuit on Monday, claiming the regulation is an unconstitutional infringement on the 2nd Amendment. His lawsuit asks the court to issue an injunction to block its enforcement.
abc17news.com
A dogwalker caught an alligator in rural Idaho
A person walking their dog in rural Idaho was in for quite a surprise when they encountered an alligator, hundreds of miles from the coast where the reptiles are usually found. Fish and Game Officer Brian Marek received a call Thursday evening from a person who was walking their dog...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Ron Johnson’s Campaign Launches Website For Wisconsin Voters to Report Election Integrity Concerns
Senator Ron Johnson’s reelection campaign has taken steps to help assure voters that the 2022 elections will be secure and run in accordance with law. According to a press release issued today, the campaign launched a website and video in time for the 2022 election that allows voters to report instances that they believe constitute violations of election laws.
abc17news.com
Bobo slaying witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show a convicted felon who was released from prison after his key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom. A federal judge has set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, who was arrested in December 2020 after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy in a rural field, where the deputy found a rifle. An Oct. 4 court filing shows Autry had pleaded not guilty, but he has decided to change his plea to guilty.
abc17news.com
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
abc17news.com
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Illinois (KMOV) — Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
abc17news.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
abc17news.com
SportsZone Football Friday Week 9 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores. Scores from Week 9 of Mid-Missouri high school football. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
Comments / 0