No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
Man Found Deceased In House Fire
Firefighters from ESD#2 and Bridge City responded to a house fire on Garner Lane about 5am Saturday morning after neighbors said they could smell smoke. While putting out the fire they found an unresponsive man inside, believed to have been overcome by the smoke. Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton pronounced Larry Glen Stimic, 72, deceased at the scene.
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns
Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
Denny Carl Smith II
Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont
Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Paige Taylor BCHS Queen
Paige Taylor was crowned Bridge City Homecoming Queen Friday night. Joining her on the senior court are Izzy Moore, Annalise Briggs, and Marlee Mouton.
James R. Campbell
James R. Campbell, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
Gov. Greg Abbott says state should fund distribution of medication that can reverse opioid overdose
BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday said the state should fund the distribution of an overdose reversal medication to help curb the growing number of opioid-related deaths. During a press conference at the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Beaumont, the governor blamed President Joe Biden’s border policies...
48-Year-Old Martha Suarez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hardin County (Hardin County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Hardin County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Texas Highway 326 near FM421 at around 3 p.m.
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Donald Joseph Droll
Donald Joseph Droll, age 86, of Beaumont, Texas passed on Friday, October 14th, 2022. He was born January 19th, 1936, in San Angelo, TX to Joseph Frank and Frances Beyer Droll. Left to honor his memory are sons, Darryl R. Droll, and wife Karon, of Orange, TX, David M. Droll,...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
