ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kogt.com

Man Found Deceased In House Fire

Firefighters from ESD#2 and Bridge City responded to a house fire on Garner Lane about 5am Saturday morning after neighbors said they could smell smoke. While putting out the fire they found an unresponsive man inside, believed to have been overcome by the smoke. Justice of the Peace Joy Simonton pronounced Larry Glen Stimic, 72, deceased at the scene.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla

For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
ZAVALLA, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns

Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
LIBERTY, TX
kogt.com

Denny Carl Smith II

Denny Carl Smith II, age 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Vidor, Texas. Family and friends will gather Monday, October 24, 2022 for visitation at Dorman Funeral Home from 11:00A.M. – 12:00P.M. a graveside service will follow at 2:00P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Monday October 24, 2022.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont

Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Paige Taylor BCHS Queen

Paige Taylor was crowned Bridge City Homecoming Queen Friday night. Joining her on the senior court are Izzy Moore, Annalise Briggs, and Marlee Mouton.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

James R. Campbell

James R. Campbell, 82, of Bridge City, passed away on October 19, 2022, at Bonne Vie in Port Arthur. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Donald Joseph Droll

Donald Joseph Droll, age 86, of Beaumont, Texas passed on Friday, October 14th, 2022. He was born January 19th, 1936, in San Angelo, TX to Joseph Frank and Frances Beyer Droll. Left to honor his memory are sons, Darryl R. Droll, and wife Karon, of Orange, TX, David M. Droll,...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy