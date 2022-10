The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies can each clinch a trip to the World Series with a victory Sunday. The Astros lead the New York Yankees 3-0 in the American League Championship Series. Game four of the ALCS will be played Sunday at 7:07 p.m. at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Phillies lead the San Diego Padres 3-1. Game five of the National League NLCS will be played at 2:37 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO