Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
cw34.com
Boyfriend tells girlfriend to "run" when deputies came up to their house
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A boyfriend told his girlfriend to "run" when deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrived to their home to check on a warrant. A deputy arrived to the home of Shannon Bunch who had a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. When the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
fox35orlando.com
Suspicious driver approached boy walking to school, asked him to get into his car, Lake County deputies say
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy who was walking to his bus stop in Clermont, Florida, on Thursday, and asked him to get into his car. The boy told deputies that the person approached him in a silver car on...
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
wogx.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
WCJB
VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for common law cheating
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man who is wanted for common law cheating. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Michael Ryan Dockery. In July of 2020,...
WCJB
‘You have to always watch your back’: Residents react to inmate captured after escaping the Gilchrist County jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s not every day an inmate escapes jail, but around 11am at the Gilchrist County jail 51-year-old Frank DeSalvo threw his clothes over the razor wire, scaled the fence, and ran into nearby woods. The correctional deputies were outside with him in a secure location...
WCJB
Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
Marion County Fire Rescue, “a department in crisis” says union president
Marion County Fire Rescue is having a difficult time retaining employees, having lost 70 firefighters, more than 10% of the department’s staff this year alone. According to documents associated with fire union contract negotiations obtained by the Gazette, the department has 68 positions open for firefighters and paramedics, or EMS, and 48 newly budgeted positions.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers
The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
