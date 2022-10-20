ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson

Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Webster teen found by authorities

WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
WEBSTER, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: GPD officer gives Narcan to fellow officer exposed to drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is releasing additional information about an incident where two officers were given medical treatment for apparent drug exposure. Officers say in August, two officers were exposed to a white powdery substance, initially thought to be fentanyl, while arresting someone accused of stealing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Levy, Gilchrist County deputies find escaped inmate

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found an inmate who escaped custody for a couple of hours. Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department offers safety tips for pedestrians, drivers

The Ocala Police Department has responded to over 30 crashes this year involving pedestrians, and four of those pedestrians died as a result of their injuries. “Pedestrians are some of the most vulnerable road users,” stated OPD in a social media post. “They are unprotected and can be easily injured or killed in a collision.”
WCJB

Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

