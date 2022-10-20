Read full article on original website
Related
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Pinellas County woman arrested after trying to exorcise ‘suicidal demon’ out of child, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called "exorcism."
Purple Alert: Hernando County man missing after threatening hospital workers
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson
Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
wogx.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
mycbs4.com
Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
Clay deputies, school police investigating threat to Middleburg High that came in through AirDrop
The Clay County District Schools Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat against Middleburg High School. CCDSP said in a Facebook post the threat came in through an individual “sharing through AirDrop on Apple’s iOS.”. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Additional...
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
