Putnam County, FL

WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police nab Wildwood man with long criminal record at Gator Harley-Davidson

Leesburg police arrested a Wildwood man with a long criminal record late during at traffic stop at Gator Harley-Davidson. A officer on Tuesday clocked a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica traveling 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone on U.S. Hwy. 441 near North Lake Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the van pulled into the Gator Harley-Davidson parking lot.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
News4Jax.com

Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

