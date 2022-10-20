Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
