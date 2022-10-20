ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents

The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine

St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.
duvalsports.com

The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions

District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Conversation U.S.

Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy