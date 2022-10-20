Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County to ‘separate fact from fiction’ during town halls on 1-cent sales tax referendum
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Over the next two weeks, St. Johns County plans to host three educational town halls to have a conversation and provide the community with facts about the 1-cent sales tax referendum on the November ballot. According to the county, the town halls are not...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Endorsed By Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Governor Ron DeSantis today spoke at a ‘Keep Florida Free Pit Stop’ in Orange County, where he earned an endorsement from the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The FSHCC actively promotes the economic growth and development of Hispanic entrepreneurs. “From keeping our state
Florida Housing Market Seeing Higher Inventory Up, Rising Median Prices
Florida’s housing market reported increased inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in September and 3Q 2022 compared to a year ago, despite impacts from Hurricane Ian, which struck southwest Florida on Sept. 28, according to Florida Realtors latest housing data. Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. O’Connor noted that...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
Ron DeSantis Wants a Special Session of the Legislature Focused on Property Insurance
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to meet in a special session in December to “address property tax obligations and provide needed economic relief for Southwest Florida residents.”. The governor’s office noted that DeSantis was working with the legislative leadership on the matter. The special...
News4Jax.com
DCF opens D-SNAP to St. Johns County residents
The Florida Department of Children and Families is opening the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to St. Johns County residents as part of the state’s response to Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County Emergency Management announced Wednesday. D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Ian and who are not...
WESH
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
10NEWS
Experts say Florida property insurance premiums likely to go up after Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — It’s been a few weeks since Hurricane Ian, but years of its impact lie ahead. “We estimate Hurricane Ian will be the second largest US catastrophe on record,” said Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute. “We’re projecting an insured loss in excess of $60 billion.”
pontevedrarecorder.com
Sikes-Kline discusses upcoming projects in St. Augustine
St. Augustine Mayor-elect Nancy Sikes-Kline presented her priorities for her tenure during a meeting of the Historic St. Augustine Area Council on Friday, Oct. 14. Among her topics were plans for a mobility-oriented development in West Augustine and the Lake Maria Sanchez Stormwater project. She began her presentation with a...
Rowing club shut down by city, looks to reopen in Fruit Cove
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A rowing club previously banned by the City of Jacksonville on property in Mandarin is now looking to re-open over the county line. Evans Rowing Club is eyeing 1.6 acres in Fruit Cove on Julington Creek at the corner of State Road 13 and Wentworth Ave., which would have to be rezoned.
click orlando
Florida sees 20,045 new cases as CDC panel says COVID shots should be added to recommended vaccinations
ORLANDO, Fla. – With concerns rising about a possible winter surge of cases, a panel of experts has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 shot to the list of recommended vaccines for children. The panel voted Thursday on the recommendation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will...
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
News4Jax.com
Road-widening project in fast-growing area of St. Johns County now underway
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A long-anticipated St. Johns County road-widening project is finally underway this week after years of planning. A stretch of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes. It’s an area of Northwest St. Johns County that has seen tremendous growth in recent years.
St. Johns County elementary school student brings meth to school, Sheriff's Office says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — (The video above is not related to this report) This story has been edited to reflect that the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office now says the substance was meth, not fentanyl. An elementary school student in St. Johns County unknowingly brought a substance to...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
duvalsports.com
The Usual Suspects: The 2022 Volleyball District Champions
District 4A-4 Bishop Kenny-3 Bolles-0 Noelle Kirkland 24 digs, Sydney Kambach 27 assists. Abby Manor 13 kills, Peyton Cooper 6 aces for Harvest Community. Megan Barton 21 kills, Chloe Dorman 12 blocks in the win for Baker County. District 4-3 Fernandina Beach 3 Yulee 0. Ella Johns 14 kills and...
News4Jax.com
Vehicle flipped upside down after I-95 crash in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle was flipped on its roof Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on I-95 north near the State Road 207 exit. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but what appeared...
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Voter resource: Breaking down the 3 constitutional amendments on the November ballot
There are three constitutional amendments placed on the November ballot by Florida legislators this year. Election day is Nov. 8. Visit the Clay County elections website to find polling locations.Clay County Government.
