Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister leads dominant defensive performance in No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 rout of IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Iowa’s horrendous start
The struggles of the Iowa Hawkeyes offense have been heavily publicized this season, and things did not get easier in their matchup on Saturday against the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw a brutal interception on the first play of the game, throwing it right...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. No. 2 Ohio State
No. 2 Ohio State football defeated Iowa at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, 54-10. The Buckeyes gathered 360 yards compared to Iowa’s 158. In the first half, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras threw for 49 yards on six completions. The first play of the game was an interception thrown by Petras. Backup quarterback Alex Padilla took over the second half, passing for five completions on 10 attempts for 32 yards and an interception.
Look: Fan's Reaction To Iowa Offense Going Viral
Iowa's offense has remained offensive against Ohio State this afternoon. The Hawkeye defense got them an early 7-3 lead and has been holding its own against a loaded Buckeye offense. However, Iowa's offense has once again failed to hold up its end of the bargain. Starting quarterback Spencer Petras went...
Daily Iowan
Iowa swimming downed by Nebraska in home opener
The Iowa swimming and diving team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 175-123, on Friday night at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Iowa dropped to 1-1 on the season while Nebraska improved to 4-1 on the year. Second-year Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt, however, said Friday was a step...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football plays Ohio State on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. for the first time since 2017. This is the Hawkeyes’ first trip to Ohio Stadium in Columbus since 2013. Going into the game, Iowa is a 29.5-point underdog against Ohio State. Hawkeye wide receiver Diante...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Fans gathered outside Ohio Stadium before a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. The Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes kick off at 11 am CST. About the Contributors. (he/him/his) Jerod Ringwald is the Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior...
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Ep. 7 Iowa vs. Ohio State
This week’s edition of Before The Kickoff is loaded! Check out DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick breakdown the Hawkeyes matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joining Michael, are DITV Sports Reporter Max Von Gries and Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson. On top of that Lantern Tv Sports Producer Casey Smith joins the show all the way from Columbus to detail some of the Buckeyes key players.
Kirk Ferentz Asked About Coaching Change Following Blowout Loss To Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes were on the wrong end of a blowout this Saturday, losing 54-10 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Following the Week 8 loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about his coaching staff's future. Ferentz's son, Brian, is the offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. So far, his...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
spectrumnews1.com
OSU broadcaster gets rare chance to watch son play for Hawkeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, one former Buckeye player has a vested interest in the opponent, with his son sporting black and yellow on the field. But Jim Lachey won’t be able to show it, because he’s also the local radio color analyst for the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan's travel status following injury vs. Illinois revealed ahead of Minnesota-Penn State, per report
Tanner Morgan was forced to exit Minnesota’s Week 7 game against Illinois in the 4th quarter after being punched in the helmet. The Golden Gophers quarterback would be carted off the Huntington Bank Stadium field as a result. While P.J. Fleck didn’t provide many details about the status of...
Daily Iowan
Kid Captain Gavin Miller hopes Iowa football upsets No. 2 Ohio State
Gavin Miller, a 13-year-old from Ogden, Iowa, has undergone around a dozen surgeries. He was born two months premature with Eagle Barrett syndrome. Eagle Barrett Syndrome is a rare condition that caused Gavin to go into kidney failure immediately after birth. Other symptoms of Eagle Barrett Syndrome include neurological disorders, enlarged bladder, and lack of abdominal muscles.
Gophers and Huskies Win Big, Johnnies Back in Action Saturday
The Gopher men's hockey team came up with an overtime win, the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a big upset, and the Granite City Lumberjacks shut out the Loons on Friday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in overtime. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will look to make it two in a row when they visit Boston, the St. Cloud Norsemen will look to turn their season around, and the University of Minnesota and St. John's University football teams will take the field.
kiwaradio.com
U of I President Asks Fans Upset With Hawks’ 3-3 Record To Find A Way To Be Supportive
Iowa City, Iowa — University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says the student athletes on the Hawkeye football team want to win just as much as everybody else and she’s asking fans to find a way to be supportive. The Hawkeye football team won ten games last season...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders drop season-opener to Idaho Steelheads
A rough first period cost the Iowa Heartlanders in their season-opening 6-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads at Xtream Arena on Friday night. The Heartlanders struggled with their forecheck and had trouble keeping possession as they allowed four goals in the opening frame. Idaho forward Ryan Dmowski tallied a hat trick, with two of his scores coming in the first 20 minutes.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowans shouldn’t take Iowa for granted
Anywhere you live long enough will eventually become old news. As someone born and raised here, this is how I feel about Iowa. But the older I get, the more I realize my “boring” childhood in various Midwestern small towns also allowed me to have greater independence and opportunities than I would have had if my family lived in a more urban environment.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Regular season starts Friday
The Iowa Heartlanders will begin its 2022-23 regular season against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday at Xtream Arena. Last season, the Heartlanders hosted a franchise-record 4,017 fans at Xtream Arena on opening night and downed the Kansas City Mavericks, 7-4. Now, the club is excited to begin its second season in Coralville.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
