Padres fans celebrate game 2 win in NLCS against Phillies

Petco Park erupted in cheers as Padres fans celebrated a win against the Phillies in game two of the National League Championship Series Wednesday.

Shortly after the game ended fans flooded the streets chanting "Let's Go Padres!"

Alex Silva said he hopes the team can continue winning in Philly and hopefully, bring the series back home to Petco Park.

"We got to get it to San Diego again because if they get this crowd it's over. You see the energy, the excitement. We've been waiting since '98 for this," he said.

Businesses are also getting a much-needed boost in business from the thousands

of baseball fans in town.

El Puerto Seafood and Beer is located right across the street from Petco Park in East Village.

The restaurant set up flat-screen TVs outside for people to watch the game.

The owner, Alex Rodriguez, said his biggest crowds are before and after the games.

He opened the eatery four years ago and struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

It's why he said it's a blessing to see so much support for his family-owned and operated business.

"[In] October I get my team ready to slow it down a little bit but obviously, we put the pedal to the metal this time around. We're into the second round of the playoffs and it's been amazing," Rodriguez said.