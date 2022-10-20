ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family received $48K hospital bill after mandatory evacuation for patients during Hurricane Ian

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — $48,064 is how much one hospital bill cost the Delfin family.

Jorge Delfin was in the HealthPark Medical Center when they had to evacuate patients because of damage from Hurricane Ian.

“So he was diagnosed with End-stage Renal Disease, meaning that he has less than 10% of his kidney function left,” Jorge’s wife, Caitlin Delfin said.

A diagnosis Jorge Delfin found out right before Hurricane Ian.

“He blacked out, he couldn’t hear, he was kind of convulsing so we rushed him back to the emergency room,” Caitlin said.

He rode out the storm at the HealthPark Medical Center, in case he could not wait for more dialysis treatments.

“I just wanted to make sure that my husband was ok, my in-laws got to keep their son, my daughter got to keep her father,” Caitlin said with tears in her eyes.

But then the water and power went out at the hospital.

“It was a mandatory evacuation of all Lee Health systems for people who needed continuing care,” she said.

Jorge called Caitlin to tell her they would transfer him by helicopter to Miami.

“Very thankful he was sent to Miami because he is getting the proper care, he is getting compassionate care,” Caitlin said.

But then they were hit with this.

“Tampa General Hospital sent us a bill for $48,064 just for a 45 minute flight,” Caitlin said. Although Jorge went to Miami, Tampa General helped during transport.

So they got another hospital bill, but this one she knew they could not afford.

“It makes me sick because I know so many people are getting that same bill,” Caitlin said.

Jorge is not alone. Lee Health said they had to transfer 800 people after Ian.

“I don’t even want to think about it,” Caitlin said. “If I have to pay for it, we are going to lose everything.”

Lee Health said they are not charging any of their patients for the mandatory evacuation.

So in Jorge’s case, Lee Health said they will take care of the $48,064

The Tampa General Hospital, who addressed the bill to Jorge Delfin, told NBC2 they sent the claim to FEMA on October 17, since the transfer was during a disaster.

