Platte Valley Softball beat Northeast Nodaway 11-1 to claim the Class 1 District 16 title at Jefferson October 15. The game started close, as both teams were able to grab one run through two innings. That’s when Platte Valley flexed their muscles, scoring four in the top of the third inning, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to take a 8-1 run. Some insurance innings in the last few innings helped Platte Valley seal the victory.

1 DAY AGO