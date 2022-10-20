Read full article on original website
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
nodawaynews.com
Platte Valley takes district title over Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley Softball beat Northeast Nodaway 11-1 to claim the Class 1 District 16 title at Jefferson October 15. The game started close, as both teams were able to grab one run through two innings. That’s when Platte Valley flexed their muscles, scoring four in the top of the third inning, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to take a 8-1 run. Some insurance innings in the last few innings helped Platte Valley seal the victory.
nodawaynews.com
Richard Ridenour
Richard Allen Ridenour, 73, Hopkins, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born April 23, 1949, in Clarinda, IA, to Ross and Dorothy Ridenour. He married Shirley Ann Vore in Bedford, IA. Mr. Ridenour served in the US Army for two years. He worked most of his...
nodawaynews.com
Sherry Carmichael
Sherry Lea Carmichael, 56, Pickering, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville. She was born April 25, 1966, in Maryville, to Marvin Laverne and Margaret L. Bridgewater Lowrance. She graduated in 1984 from North Nodaway High School in Hopkins, and had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University. She was a lifelong resident of the area.
northwestmoinfo.com
Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
kttn.com
One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35
A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
