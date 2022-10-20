Read full article on original website
UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KSNB Local4
No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
KSNB Local4
No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer wins GPAC regular season title
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Northwestern in a GPAC matchup Saturday. The Broncos won 5-0 to improve to 11-1-1 on the season. With the result, Hastings College claimed the regular season conference championship. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
York football dukes out win over Northwest
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - York football hosted Grand Island Northwest Friday. The Dukes defeated the Vikings 24-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Kearney Hub
80-yard touchdowns spark Kearney High to 34-10 win over Norfolk
NORFOLK — Kearney High used big plays on offense and a stingy defense to bolt past Norfolk 34-10 Friday night in Norfolk. The win caps off a successful regular season, for the Bearcats who will likely host a home playoff game at Foster Field next week. "That was a...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football dominates Fairbury
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central played host to Fairbury to end the regular season. The Patriots gets a hefty lead against the Jeffs before halftime, they run away with it 60-20. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Minden football whips Cozad in season finale win
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad football welcomed on in Minden for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Whippetts whip the Haymaker’s in a 34-18 win. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Holdrege football brings the brooms with win over Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. (KSNB) - Ogallala football welcomed on in Holdrege for the season finale of the regular football season. In the end, the Dusters get passed Ogallala with a 34-14 win. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Fillmore Central football dominates Wood River
GENEVA, Neb. (KSNB) - Fillmore Central football welcomed on in Wood River for Week 9 of play. In the end, Panthers take down the Eagles, 55-12. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football’s Wahlmeier wins 5th Quarter Play of the Night
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central football hosted Fairbury Friday. The 5th Quarter Play of the Night came from the Patriots. Sam Dierks hit sophomore Kaleb Wahlmeier on a checkdown. Wahlmeier made a play and scored a diving touchdown to give the Patriots a 54-0 lead. AC won 60-22. Watch...
KSNB Local4
Hastings football ends the regular season with win against Gering
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings welcomed in Gering for their season finale. Despite the Bulldogs striking first, the Tigers win it 19-7. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Red Cloud football wins in high fashion over Franklin
RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - With only one loss on the year, Red Cloud hoped to keep it that way against Franklin. The Warriors were the first on the board and they wouldn’t look back, winning 56-14 against the Flyers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football stays perfect on the regular season with win over Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City football welcomed on in Aurora for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Huskies roll to a perfect season, taking down the Bison 49-21. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
South Loup football takes down reigning state champions Kenesaw
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - Kenesaw football welcomed in South Loup for some D-2 playoff action. In the end, it’s the Bobcats who claim the 40-6 victory. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
KSNB Local4
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
KSNB Local4
Heartland football edges out EMF in first round of playoffs
HENDERSON, Neb. (KSNB) - Exeter-Milligan-Friend played host to Heartland for some D-1 playoff action. In the end, Heartland makes the comeback in, 20-18. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK holds Early Childhood Education Conference
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Childhood educators gathered in Kearney to learn about the newest ways to teach their youth. UNK hosted its sixth annual Early Childhood Conference. Educators from across the state came to the campus student union for the two day event. They came hoping to learn from each other and from experts about new ways to advance childhood learning.
KSNB Local4
Healthy Blue Nebraska donates $30k to Academies of Grand Island Senior High Automotive Pathway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Healthy Blue Nebraska made a special visit to the Career Pathways Institute at the Academies of Grand Island Senior High on Friday with one goal in mind: Presenting the Automotive Pathway with a $30,000 donation. As they provide support across the state, Healthy Blue Nebraska...
