ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

UNK football scores most points in MIAA era in win over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Press Release) - The No. 34/22 Nebraska Kearney football team got four rushing touchdowns from reserve quarterback Sean Johnson Jr., tallied two special teams scores and recovered five fumbles to roll past Lincoln University, 66-17, Saturday afternoon in Jefferson City, Mo. The Lopers (6-2) keep its playoff...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 6 UNK volleyball bounces back with sweep of Missouri Western

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney volleyball team hit .286 and rallied in the first set to sweep Missouri Western Stat (-23, -23, -19) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (23-3, 13-2) bounce back from a Friday night five-set loss to Central Missouri...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer wins GPAC regular season title

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 25 Hastings College men’s soccer hosted Northwestern in a GPAC matchup Saturday. The Broncos won 5-0 to improve to 11-1-1 on the season. With the result, Hastings College claimed the regular season conference championship. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

80-yard touchdowns spark Kearney High to 34-10 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK — Kearney High used big plays on offense and a stingy defense to bolt past Norfolk 34-10 Friday night in Norfolk. The win caps off a successful regular season, for the Bearcats who will likely host a home playoff game at Foster Field next week. "That was a...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central football dominates Fairbury

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central played host to Fairbury to end the regular season. The Patriots gets a hefty lead against the Jeffs before halftime, they run away with it 60-20. See embedded video for highlights.
FAIRBURY, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden football whips Cozad in season finale win

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Cozad football welcomed on in Minden for the season finale of the regular season. In the end, the Whippetts whip the Haymaker’s in a 34-18 win. See embedded video for highlights.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Red Cloud football wins in high fashion over Franklin

RED CLOUD, Neb. (KSNB) - With only one loss on the year, Red Cloud hoped to keep it that way against Franklin. The Warriors were the first on the board and they wouldn’t look back, winning 56-14 against the Flyers. See embedded video for highlights.
RED CLOUD, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Library host Japanese Americans history in Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An unsung part of Nebraska’s history made its way to Hastings, celebrating Japanese Americans. The Hastings Public Library held an event documenting Japanese Americans longstanding history in Nebraska. The history of Japanese Americans in Nebraska goes back to the late 1920s. Most of the demographic...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK holds Early Childhood Education Conference

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Childhood educators gathered in Kearney to learn about the newest ways to teach their youth. UNK hosted its sixth annual Early Childhood Conference. Educators from across the state came to the campus student union for the two day event. They came hoping to learn from each other and from experts about new ways to advance childhood learning.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy