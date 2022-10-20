ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NHL

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5

For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES

FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
RALEIGH, NC
WKBW-TV

Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Maple Leafs

WINNIPEG - Despite being in opposite conferences, there always seems to be the perfect blend of skill and intensity when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0). Just look at last season. In two meetings in 2021-22, there were a total of 19 goals scored and 114...
WISCONSIN STATE
NHL

Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers

Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22

The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Blues unveil jersey schedule for 2022-23 season

Sweaters will include home blue, away white, 90's Vintage, Heritage blue and Reverse Retro. The St. Louis Blues will wear five different sweaters during the 2022-23 season, including their all-new adidas Reverse Retro look, which will debut on Nov. 17 vs. Washington. The Reverse Retro will be worn seven times...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Avalanche-Golden Knights, Hurricanes-Flames highlight weekend schedule

NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) The Lightning (1-3-0) are off...
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game

Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Capitals score four in third period to get past Kings

WASHINGTON -- Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Johansson scored on a wraparound that deflected in off Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke's skate after a give-and-go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NHL On Tap: Lalonde looks to extend Red Wings coaching record

Struggling Sharks visit Flyers; Kraken, Blackhawks working to gain respect. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. Lalonde looks to extend Red Wings record. Derek Lalonde...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Eric Staal on a One-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Eric Staal on a one-year contract. "Eric is an experienced leader in this League and a tremendous competitor," said Zito. "His professionalism and veteran mindset will add value to our locker room on and off the ice."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Ontario homecoming: Seven Stars will be playing in familiar territory

Playing against the Maple Leafs in Toronto Thursday brings excitement to the locker room as seven Stars are back in their home province. The Stars are bringing the party to Toronto tonight. With seven Ontario natives, plus adopted-son Jason Robertson, there will be a ton of storylines to watch when...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Recap: Canes Suffer Overtime Defeat In Calgary, 3-2

CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, however left with just one point after coming out on the wrong side of a 3-2 score in overtime. The Story. Looking to get back on track after a disappointing 6-4 defeat to the...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

McDavid juggles puck up ice effectively just because he can

Oilers captain continues to make very difficult things look routine in real time. If the whole hockey thing doesn't work out for Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, it's nice to know he has a future as a juggler. During a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, McDavid,...

