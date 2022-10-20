Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
Penguins Game 5: Guentzel Doesn’t Skate; What to Watch vs. Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ greatest concern going into their game against Columbus tonight at 7:08 at Nationwide Arena presumably is the availability of first-line winger Jake Guentzel, who was struck on the right side of the face by a puck during their 6-1 victory against Los Angeles two days ago.
Penguins place forward Teddy Blueger (upper body) on IR
The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Teddy Blueger on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He has missed the first
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
WKBW-TV
Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Maple Leafs
WINNIPEG - Despite being in opposite conferences, there always seems to be the perfect blend of skill and intensity when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0). Just look at last season. In two meetings in 2021-22, there were a total of 19 goals scored and 114...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in OT victory against Panthers
Forward wins it on power play at 2:08; Stamkos extends goal streak to five. Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games while Brayden Point tallied twice, including the winner in overtime, in the Lightning win. 05:04 •. Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game at 2:08...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/22/22
The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Wednesday, Oct. 19, defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime. Leading the way was Justin Faulk (two goals), Vladimir Tarasenko (three assists), Robert Thomas (two assists), and Jordan Binnington (stopping 32 of 35 shots). The Blues led 3-1 after the first period, but gave up two fluky goals in the second period that tied the game at 3-3. Fast forward to overtime and Faulk scored on the team’s lone shot in the period for the game-winner. The Blues’ record now stands at 2-0-0 while the Kraken fall to 1-2-2.
NHL
Blues unveil jersey schedule for 2022-23 season
Sweaters will include home blue, away white, 90's Vintage, Heritage blue and Reverse Retro. The St. Louis Blues will wear five different sweaters during the 2022-23 season, including their all-new adidas Reverse Retro look, which will debut on Nov. 17 vs. Washington. The Reverse Retro will be worn seven times...
NHL
Avalanche-Golden Knights, Hurricanes-Flames highlight weekend schedule
NHL Network, ESPN analyst Weekes picks games to watch. Each Friday, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will provide readers with three games he is looking forward to that weekend:. Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) The Lightning (1-3-0) are off...
NHL
Burakovsky receives Stanley Cup ring before Avalanche-Kraken game
Landeskog gave former teammate the hardware at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky's got some new bling. Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog gave Burakovsky his Stanley Cup championship ring before the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken game at Ball Arena on Friday. Burakovsky won it all with the Avalanche last season before signing a five-year contract with the Kraken on July 13.
NHL
Capitals score four in third period to get past Kings
WASHINGTON -- Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:25 remaining in the third period, and the Washington Capitals rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Johansson scored on a wraparound that deflected in off Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke's skate after a give-and-go...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Lalonde looks to extend Red Wings coaching record
Struggling Sharks visit Flyers; Kraken, Blackhawks working to gain respect. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. Lalonde looks to extend Red Wings record. Derek Lalonde...
NHL
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Eric Staal on a One-Year Contract
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Eric Staal on a one-year contract. "Eric is an experienced leader in this League and a tremendous competitor," said Zito. "His professionalism and veteran mindset will add value to our locker room on and off the ice."
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
NHL
Ontario homecoming: Seven Stars will be playing in familiar territory
Playing against the Maple Leafs in Toronto Thursday brings excitement to the locker room as seven Stars are back in their home province. The Stars are bringing the party to Toronto tonight. With seven Ontario natives, plus adopted-son Jason Robertson, there will be a ton of storylines to watch when...
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
FOX Sports
Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
NHL
Recap: Canes Suffer Overtime Defeat In Calgary, 3-2
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, however left with just one point after coming out on the wrong side of a 3-2 score in overtime. The Story. Looking to get back on track after a disappointing 6-4 defeat to the...
NHL
McDavid juggles puck up ice effectively just because he can
Oilers captain continues to make very difficult things look routine in real time. If the whole hockey thing doesn't work out for Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, it's nice to know he has a future as a juggler. During a 2-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, McDavid,...
Comments / 0